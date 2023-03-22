Clippers’ Paul George To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star forward Paul George for at least the next two weeks due to a sprained right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, George will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. George will likely miss the rest of the regular season, and his playoff status is in jeopardy.

ESPN Sources: After imaging today, Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jgYytDarfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023

Paul George Injured Knee On Tuesday Night Against Oklahoma City Thunder

On Tuesday night, George injured his knee in the fourth quarter of a 101-100 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

George’s knee collided with Thunder guard Lu Dort, causing him to collapse to the ground, where he stayed down for a few minutes. George had to be picked off the floor and helped into the locker room.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, George left Crypto.com Arena on crutches. Charnia also reports that members of the Clippers organization fear the injury is serious.

This season, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

Los Angeles Clippers In The Middle Of A Playoff Hunt

After the loss to the Thunder, the Clippers are fifth in the Western Conference with a record of 38-35.

With George out, the Clippers are in danger of falling into the Play-In Tournament, as only two games separate the fifth-place Clippers and the 10th-place Utah Jazz.

The Clippers have nine games remaining on their schedule. Their next three games are against the Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Chicago Bulls.

