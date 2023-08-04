The shifting sands of college football are at it again, with the most recent tremor coming in the form of Oregon and Washington’s potential move to the Big Ten. This westward expansion by the Big Ten, bringing its membership to 18 teams, has left the Pac-12 in a deeply unsettled state, facing an uncertain future. College football conference realignment continues to surprise, but what’s next for the Pac-12 if this move goes ahead?



A Disintegrating Foundation

With the recent losses of Oregon, Washington, Colorado, USC, and UCLA, the Pac-12 is reduced to just seven members.

The sweeping changes in college football indicate an impending collapse of the conference, leaving schools like Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, and Washington State scrambling for stability and a clear path forward.

Potential Moves for the Remaining Members

The remaining Pac-12 schools are not without options, though they’re faced with some complicated decisions. From a geographic and rivalry perspective, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah seem to be a solid fit for the Big 12, while Stanford and California might explore future opportunities in the Big Ten.

A media-rights deal with a partner such as Apple could be on the horizon, offering a tier-based payment model based on subscriptions. However, given the prevailing uncertainty, some schools may prefer to pursue more traditional and established opportunities.

Staying Together or Falling Apart?

One possibility is that the remaining members could band together and take some form of a media deal, like the reported Apple offer, to stay afloat. They could even consider bringing in new members, such as SMU, San Diego State, or Gonzaga, to rejuvenate the conference.

However, the cohesion and unity required for this course of action might not exist, especially if more lucrative opportunities beckon individual schools elsewhere.

The possibilities don’t end there. The Pac-12 schools could reach out to Florida State and Clemson for a combined lifeline or even contemplate a short-term independence.

A Fragile Existence

While there are various pathways available for the remaining Pac-12 members, the common thread through all options is the fragility and uncertainty of their position. Every decision carries risks and rewards, with no clear or easy answers.

The departure of Oregon and Washington has opened a Pandora’s box of questions and challenges for the Pac-12. As the dust settles and new alignments take shape, the college football landscape will continue to evolve, with the fate of the Pac-12 hanging in the balance.

College Football Betting Guides 2023