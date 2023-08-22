College Football

College Football 2023: Week 0 FCS Schedule – How & Where to Watch Games Live

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
tc taylor

Wake up college football fans! Week 0 is finally upon us and the new season is almost here. On Saturday, August 26, the 2023 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) promises to deliver an adrenaline-packed Week 0 schedule. And here, we’ve got all the details on how and where to catch the action live.

Week 0 Schedule

  • North Alabama vs Mercer
    • When: Saturday, August 26, 3:30 pm ET
    • Where: Montgomery, AL
    • Watch: ESPN / ESPN App
  • Fordham at Albany
    • When: Saturday, August 26, 7:00 pm ET
    • Watch: FloSports
  • Jackson State vs SC State
    • When: Saturday, August 26, 7:30 pm ET
    • Where: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    • Watch: ABC / ESPN App

North Alabama Lions vs. Mercer Bears Preview

Montgomery, AL, is the place to be for FCS college football on Saturday. Alternatively, you can watch or stream from 3:30 pm ET with ESPN broadcasting the North Alabama vs Mercer clash.

North Alabama, which underwent a rocky 1-10 run in 2022, emerges reinvigorated. With head coach Brent Dearmon at the helm, the team boasts a staggering 40 new recruits. “On a roster of 85 with 40 new guys, it’s a brand-new team,” Dearmon observed. He’s optimistic about the seasoned offensive line and an up-and-coming quarterback. Their strategy? Growth. Every game, every play.

On the flip side, Mercer, ranked 22, showcases a laudable track record. They return with a robust lineup, including All-SoCon champs, Ty James and Devron Harper. These wide receivers combined scored a whopping 23 touchdowns last season. Furthermore, Mercer’s defense isn’t lagging – they’re returning their top five tacklers from 2022.

Jackson State Tigers vs. SC State Bulldogs Preview

Transitioning to 7:30 pm ET, ABC will be the hub for college football enthusiasts. The Jackson State vs SC State game, set in Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium, is the MEAC/SWAC Challenge opener. It represents a vibrant HBCU clash, hailing the start of a new college football season.

Jackson State enters the limelight with a fresh start. Following Deion Sanders’ move to the Colorado Buffaloes, the defending SWAC champions welcome new leadership in Coach T.C. Taylor. And if that’s not a dramatic enough shift, Coach Taylor presents with nearly an entirely rejuvenated staff and roster.

In contrast, South Carolina State is equally ambitious. With head coach Buddy Pough ready for redemption after a 3-8 record last season, he expressed, “Anytime you have a year that you’ve had last year, it’s not Jackson State, it’s anybody. We want to put our best foot forward.”

Fans will also note a sweet bit of déjà vu: this game echoes the 2021 Celebration Bowl, where the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 31-10. In MEAC/SWAC history, South Carolina State proudly holds a 3-1 win record. Jackson State, however, will be gunning to offset their 0-2 record.

Wrapping Up

Week 1 may be on the horizon, but Week 0 offers an exhilarating glimpse into what’s to come. So, get those calendars marked, streaming devices ready, and let the FCS football magic begin.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
sam hartman 3

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Gifts Entire Team Headphones After Signing NIL Deal with Beats by Dre

Author image David Evans  •  33min
College Football
general booty 2
Best College Football Names by Position in 2023
Author image David Evans  •  6h
College Football
Watch: Every Play From Arch Manning’s Texas Football Spring Game
Texas Football Schedule 2023: Key Games, Kickoff Times, TV Channel, & How To Watch
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 13 2023
College Football
ohio state buckeyes cheerleader 3
Ohio State Football Schedule 2023: Key Games, Kickoff Times, TV Channel, & How To Watch
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 11 2023
College Football
Jim Harbaugh Denies Lying to NCAA in Michigan Investigation
Michigan Football Schedule 2023: Key Games, Kickoff Times, TV Channel, & How To Watch
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 11 2023
College Football
uga 2
Georgia Football Schedule 2023: Key Games, Kickoff Times, TV Channel, & How To Watch
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 11 2023
College Football
alabama cheerleaders 2
Alabama Football Schedule 2023: Key Games, Kickoff Times, TV Channel, & How To Watch
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top