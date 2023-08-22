Wake up college football fans! Week 0 is finally upon us and the new season is almost here. On Saturday, August 26, the 2023 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) promises to deliver an adrenaline-packed Week 0 schedule. And here, we’ve got all the details on how and where to catch the action live.

Week 0 Schedule



North Alabama vs Mercer When: Saturday, August 26, 3:30 pm ET Where: Montgomery, AL Watch: ESPN / ESPN App



Fordham at Albany When: Saturday, August 26, 7:00 pm ET Watch: FloSports

Jackson State vs SC State When: Saturday, August 26, 7:30 pm ET Where: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA Watch: ABC / ESPN App





North Alabama Lions vs. Mercer Bears Preview

Montgomery, AL, is the place to be for FCS college football on Saturday. Alternatively, you can watch or stream from 3:30 pm ET with ESPN broadcasting the North Alabama vs Mercer clash.

North Alabama, which underwent a rocky 1-10 run in 2022, emerges reinvigorated. With head coach Brent Dearmon at the helm, the team boasts a staggering 40 new recruits. “On a roster of 85 with 40 new guys, it’s a brand-new team,” Dearmon observed. He’s optimistic about the seasoned offensive line and an up-and-coming quarterback. Their strategy? Growth. Every game, every play.

On the flip side, Mercer, ranked 22, showcases a laudable track record. They return with a robust lineup, including All-SoCon champs, Ty James and Devron Harper. These wide receivers combined scored a whopping 23 touchdowns last season. Furthermore, Mercer’s defense isn’t lagging – they’re returning their top five tacklers from 2022.

Jackson State Tigers vs. SC State Bulldogs Preview



Transitioning to 7:30 pm ET, ABC will be the hub for college football enthusiasts. The Jackson State vs SC State game, set in Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium, is the MEAC/SWAC Challenge opener. It represents a vibrant HBCU clash, hailing the start of a new college football season.

Jackson State enters the limelight with a fresh start. Following Deion Sanders’ move to the Colorado Buffaloes, the defending SWAC champions welcome new leadership in Coach T.C. Taylor. And if that’s not a dramatic enough shift, Coach Taylor presents with nearly an entirely rejuvenated staff and roster.

In contrast, South Carolina State is equally ambitious. With head coach Buddy Pough ready for redemption after a 3-8 record last season, he expressed, “Anytime you have a year that you’ve had last year, it’s not Jackson State, it’s anybody. We want to put our best foot forward.”

Fans will also note a sweet bit of déjà vu: this game echoes the 2021 Celebration Bowl, where the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 31-10. In MEAC/SWAC history, South Carolina State proudly holds a 3-1 win record. Jackson State, however, will be gunning to offset their 0-2 record.

Wrapping Up

Week 1 may be on the horizon, but Week 0 offers an exhilarating glimpse into what’s to come. So, get those calendars marked, streaming devices ready, and let the FCS football magic begin.

