College football’s Week 3 rankings are here, and while Georgia and Michigan comfortably maintain their positions atop the table, all eyes are riveted on the Colorado Buffaloes. Making a stunning ascent, the Buffaloes are the talk of the town as they clinch the 18th spot.
Buffaloes Keep Defying Expectations
This week, Colorado showcased their might against Nebraska, thrashing them with a convincing 36-14 victory, following up on their upset win over TCU in Week 1. They entered the match as mere 3-point favorites but left the field once again as big winners. Colorado moved up four spots in the AP Poll Top 25 college football rankings.
Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes’ quarterback, continued to demonstrate his prowess, further cementing his position in the Heisman race. His performance recalled the bold words of his father and coach, Deion Sanders, “We’re not coming anymore. We’re here.” And indeed, the Buffaloes have arrived.
Texas Triumph in Tuscaloosa
Meanwhile, other significant shifts in the rankings were equally noteworthy. Texas, not to be overshadowed, made a grand statement with a brilliant outing in Tuscaloosa. Playing against the mighty Alabama, they emerged triumphant with a 34-24 scoreline.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers took center stage with a breathtaking performance, throwing 24/38 attempts for 349 yards and netting 3 touchdowns. This win didn’t catapulted the Longhorns from the 11th to 4th.
On the other side, Alabama’s loss was more than just a bruised ego as they plummeted from number 3 down to 10.
With this reshuffling, the top sportsbooks have adjusted their lenses too: Alabama’s championship aspirations now stand at 20/1, while Texas sees a brighter horizon at 10/1.
UGA and Wolverines Keep on Winning Impressively
As for our frontrunners, Georgia and Michigan maintained their steady course. They registered straightforward wins against Ball State and ECU respectively, asserting their dominance in the early phase of the season. Simultaneously, Florida State continues its upward trajectory, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse. Their emphatic 66-13 drubbing of Southern Miss was nothing short of a masterclass.
Adding to the mix, Miami makes its debut in the top 25 this season. Their spirited 48-33 victory over Texas A&M was enough to secure their seat at the table.
Week 3 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Rankings
*Previous week’s ranking in parentheses. Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
- Georgia (1) – 2-0 – +250
- Michigan (2) – 2-0 – +525
- Florida State (4) – 2-0 – +650
- Texas (11) – 2-0 – +1000
- USC (6) – 3-0 – +1600
- Ohio State (5) – 2-0 – +1100
- Penn State (7) – 2-0 – +1800
- Washington (8) – 2-0 – +4000
- Notre Dame (10) – 3-0 – +2500
- Alabama (3) – 1-1 – +2000
- Tennessee (9) – 2-0 – +5000
- Utah (12) – 2-0 – +8000
- Oregon (13) – 2-0 – +3300
- LSU (14) – 1-1 – +3300
- Kansas State (15) – 2-0 – +15000
- Oregon State (16) – 2-0 – +15000
- Ole Miss (20) – 2-0 – +10000
- Colorado (22) – 2-0 – +6600
- Oklahoma (18) – 2-0 – +5000
- North Carolina (17) – 2-0 – +15000
- Duke (21) – 2-0 – +15000
- Miami (NR) – 2-0 – +8000
- Washington State (NR) – 2-0 – +30000
- UCLA (NR) – 2-0 – +15000
- Iowa (NR) – 2-0 – +15000
Next Up
While there are no top-25 matchups in Week 3, there are a few games that could be potential banana skins for the top teams in college football. Let’s take a look at the matchups for Week 3.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bethune-Cookman at Miami (22) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Saturday, Sept. 16
Georgia (1) vs. South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Michigan (2) vs. Bowling Green | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Florida State (3) at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC
Texas (4) vs. Wyoming | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
Ohio State (6) vs. Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | FOX
Penn State (7) at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FOX
Washington (8) at Michigan State | 5 p.m. | Peacock
Notre Dame (9) vs. Central Michigan | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock
Alabama (10) at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Tennessee (11) at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Utah (12) vs. Weber State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Oregon (13) vs. Hawai’i | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
LSU (14) at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Kansas State (15) at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Oregon State (16) vs. San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Ole Miss (17) vs. Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Colorado State at Colorado (18) | 10:00 p.m. | ESPN
Oklahoma (19) at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina (20) vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m.
Duke (21) vs. Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Washington State (23) vs. Northern Colorado | 5 p.m.
North Carolina Central at UCLA (24) | 5 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Iowa (25) | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.