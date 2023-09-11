College football’s Week 3 rankings are here, and while Georgia and Michigan comfortably maintain their positions atop the table, all eyes are riveted on the Colorado Buffaloes. Making a stunning ascent, the Buffaloes are the talk of the town as they clinch the 18th spot.

Buffaloes Keep Defying Expectations

This week, Colorado showcased their might against Nebraska, thrashing them with a convincing 36-14 victory, following up on their upset win over TCU in Week 1. They entered the match as mere 3-point favorites but left the field once again as big winners. Colorado moved up four spots in the AP Poll Top 25 college football rankings.

Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes’ quarterback, continued to demonstrate his prowess, further cementing his position in the Heisman race. His performance recalled the bold words of his father and coach, Deion Sanders, “We’re not coming anymore. We’re here.” And indeed, the Buffaloes have arrived.

Texas Triumph in Tuscaloosa

Meanwhile, other significant shifts in the rankings were equally noteworthy. Texas, not to be overshadowed, made a grand statement with a brilliant outing in Tuscaloosa. Playing against the mighty Alabama, they emerged triumphant with a 34-24 scoreline.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers took center stage with a breathtaking performance, throwing 24/38 attempts for 349 yards and netting 3 touchdowns. This win didn’t catapulted the Longhorns from the 11th to 4th.

On the other side, Alabama’s loss was more than just a bruised ego as they plummeted from number 3 down to 10.

With this reshuffling, the top sportsbooks have adjusted their lenses too: Alabama’s championship aspirations now stand at 20/1, while Texas sees a brighter horizon at 10/1.

UGA and Wolverines Keep on Winning Impressively

As for our frontrunners, Georgia and Michigan maintained their steady course. They registered straightforward wins against Ball State and ECU respectively, asserting their dominance in the early phase of the season. Simultaneously, Florida State continues its upward trajectory, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse. Their emphatic 66-13 drubbing of Southern Miss was nothing short of a masterclass.

Adding to the mix, Miami makes its debut in the top 25 this season. Their spirited 48-33 victory over Texas A&M was enough to secure their seat at the table.

Week 3 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Rankings

*Previous week’s ranking in parentheses. Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Georgia (1) – 2-0 – +250 Michigan (2) – 2-0 – +525 Florida State (4) – 2-0 – +650 Texas (11) – 2-0 – +1000 USC (6) – 3-0 – +1600 Ohio State (5) – 2-0 – +1100 Penn State (7) – 2-0 – +1800 Washington (8) – 2-0 – +4000 Notre Dame (10) – 3-0 – +2500 Alabama (3) – 1-1 – +2000 Tennessee (9) – 2-0 – +5000 Utah (12) – 2-0 – +8000 Oregon (13) – 2-0 – +3300 LSU (14) – 1-1 – +3300 Kansas State (15) – 2-0 – +15000 Oregon State (16) – 2-0 – +15000 Ole Miss (20) – 2-0 – +10000 Colorado (22) – 2-0 – +6600 Oklahoma (18) – 2-0 – +5000 North Carolina (17) – 2-0 – +15000 Duke (21) – 2-0 – +15000 Miami (NR) – 2-0 – +8000 Washington State (NR) – 2-0 – +30000 UCLA (NR) – 2-0 – +15000 Iowa (NR) – 2-0 – +15000

Next Up

While there are no top-25 matchups in Week 3, there are a few games that could be potential banana skins for the top teams in college football. Let’s take a look at the matchups for Week 3.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (22) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Saturday, Sept. 16

Georgia (1) vs. South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Michigan (2) vs. Bowling Green | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Florida State (3) at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC

Texas (4) vs. Wyoming | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Ohio State (6) vs. Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | FOX

Penn State (7) at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FOX

Washington (8) at Michigan State | 5 p.m. | Peacock

Notre Dame (9) vs. Central Michigan | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock

Alabama (10) at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Tennessee (11) at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Utah (12) vs. Weber State | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Oregon (13) vs. Hawai’i | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

LSU (14) at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas State (15) at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Oregon State (16) vs. San Diego State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Ole Miss (17) vs. Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Colorado State at Colorado (18) | 10:00 p.m. | ESPN

Oklahoma (19) at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina (20) vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m.

Duke (21) vs. Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Washington State (23) vs. Northern Colorado | 5 p.m.

North Carolina Central at UCLA (24) | 5 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. Iowa (25) | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

