College Football Twitter Reacts to Crazy Tennessee Win Over Alabama with Victory Cigar and Goalposts Memes

It was a wild weekend in college football. There were no fewer than six top 25 matchups, last minute chaos and rivalry matches for the ages. But one match topped them all. The most highly anticipated clash of the week was Alabama against Tennessee, and it did not disappoint. The Vols snatched victory with a last gasp field goal and as their fans stormed the field, Twitter went to work with their reactions.

Victory for the Vols

The final field goal that led Tennessee to the 52-49 victory wasn’t pretty. It was a knuckleball that barely crept over the upright, but that did not matter. They all count and the fans couldn’t wait to storm the field to celebrate this famous Volunteers win.

Twitter user @BeardedKasper set the winning field goal and the subsequent field storming to Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’, with delightful results.

The Victory Cigars

Lighting up a victory cigar for the winners of the Alabama vs. Tennessee is an age old tradition that extends back to 1961. It is said that Alabama athletic trainer Jim Goosetree lit up a cigar and danced around the locker room naked after they ended a run of seven straight Volunteers victories. Ever since the winners would light up a cigar to celebrate.

This led to many cigar pics being posted on Twitter after the game. The results were pretty epic.

This ‘student’ stormed the field and was happily smoking his cigar while getting ripped by Twitter for looking a little bit older than college age.

"AND LOOK AT THE TENNESSEE STUDENTS STORM THE FIELD!" That man is 35 with a mortgage. pic.twitter.com/IMkn9XpRGQ — Zeeshan (@dmczaf) October 16, 2022

Tennessee legend Peyton Manning was in the dressing room and sharing a victory cigar with Jalin Hyatt who bagged FIVE touchdowns during the game.

Jalin Hyatt just scored again… https://t.co/y5wewQrgXf — OolteVol (@OolteVol) October 16, 2022

The Tennessee fans were storming the field and tearing down the goalposts costing the university $100,000 in fines and the price of new uprights. However, UT president, Randy Boyd couldn’t have cared any less.

UT President Randy Boyd regarding the goal posts pic.twitter.com/k8JfsYHnfz — Hanes Torbett (@Tarheelbb) October 16, 2022

Taking the Goalposts to Tennessee River

The Vols fans tore down their goalposts and headed to Tennessee River as they had done in 1998 after a victory over Florida. It didn’t go unnoticed by fans that, ironically, Alabama’s ‘Dixieland Delight’ played as the goalposts fell.

Dixieland Delight playing during this is iconic. https://t.co/X2sxF9ruzp — helga hufflepuff (@_snoopcourt) October 16, 2022

The fans finally got the goalposts to their destination and in what may be a slightly controversial, but funny tweet, George Bush is notified of the second goalpost in the river.

You know how something will go missing in your house and you find that your kid put it in the freezer? https://t.co/zSD2fNrGzf — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) October 16, 2022

It was a great night to be a college football fan and the events unfolding on Twitter made it even better. We won’t have a bad word said against our millennial social media platform or the greatest sport on earth.