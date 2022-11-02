College Football Week 9 Team of the Week – Who Were The Best Offensive Players This Week?

Week nine of college football has come to a close and what a fascinating week it was. There were some excellent team performances, like the Tennessee demolition of Kentucky, but many individual players stood out too. Those players who excelled most on offense will make this week’s TSD’s Team of the Week. Let us take a look at the quarterback, running back, wide receivers and tight end who are on this week’s prestigious squad.

Team of the Week Quarterback – Caleb Williams (USC vs. Arizona | 31/45, 411 yds, 5 TDs)

Caleb Williams (headline picture) leads this week’s squad at QB. It was a close run thing between Williams and UNC quarterback Drake Maye, but we just gave the nod to Williams for topping 400 yards. An arbitrary figure it may well be, but we are the managers of this fake squad, so we do what we want. Williams is a lively outsider for the Heisman Trophy and this would have done his prospects of getting into the top three no harm at all.

Williams threw for five touchdowns against Arizona, leading his team to a 45-37 victory. It is his second game in a row throwing for five TDs. We are ecstatic to have this sort of talent leading our virtual TOTW for week nine.

Team of the Week Running Back – Zach Charbonnet (UCLA vs. Stanford | 21 atts, 198 yds, 3 TDS | 5 recs, 61 yds)

We go back out west for our running back this week. Zach Charbonnet (pictured above) of the UCLA Bruins lit up Stanford to the tune of 198 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. He also added five receptions for 61 yards for a total of over 250 scrimmage yards. UCLA won the game comfortably thanks in no small part to the efforts of TOTW running back.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #1 – Antoine Green (North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh | 10 recs, 180 yds, 2 TDs)

Leading our wide receiving corps this week is Antoine Green (pictured above) of UNC. Green is a fifth-year senior who is finally beginning to show what he can do. He was a nightmare for the Pitt Panthers defense on Saturday and Drake Maye found him early and often. His 10 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns were easily the best game of his career. Should he keep this kind of form going, he could be heading up draft boards and garnering attention from scouts and NFL executives.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #2 – Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State vs. Penn State | 10 recs, 185 yds)

It is unusual that somebody who does not score a touchdown makes our TOTW. However, it was a massive game for Ohio State, and Marvin Harrison Jr. (pictured above) produced on the big occasion helping the Buckeyes get the win. Coming up with ten receptions for 185 yards in this type of game is certainly no mean feat. We are slotting in Harrison Jr. as our second receiver this week and we are happy about it.

Team of the Week Wide Receiver #3 – Rashee Rice (SMU vs. Tulsa | 9 recs, 180 yds, 2 TDs)

Rashee Rice (pictured above) is a problem. This is his fifth hundred yard game of the season and he is already just 18 yards short of 1,000 on the season. Rice has an astonishing 62 grabs through eight games and is the heartbeat of the SMU offense. They were victorious in the game against Tulsa thanks to Rice’s big day and he rounds out our wide receivers in the week nine TOTW.

Team of the Week Tight End – Brock Bowers (Georgia vs. Florida | 5 recs, 154 yds, 1 TD)

Brock Bowers (pictured above) is likely Georgia’s best receiving option. They will need him to step up this week in the Tennessee game, and if he performs like he did in the Florida game on Saturday, the Vols have issues. In the Bulldogs win against the Gators, Bowers caught five balls for 154 yards and a TD including a 73-yard touchdown reception. Bowers is an absolute beast in the tight end position and he is the final piece to our magnificent TOTW.

