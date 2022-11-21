NCAAF

College Kickers Keep TCU and Michigan in College Football Playoff Hunt

David Evans
Another wild Saturday in college football saw two teams in CFP spots scrambling last-second wins to keep their championship hopes alive. TCU and Michigan both managed wins in an eerily similar fashion when their kickers slotted late field goals to secure the victory.

Michigan and TCU late wins keep them in College Football Playoff race

With under two minutes left, fourth-ranked TCU trailed by two against Baylor. They had just stopped the Bears and needed to put a drive together to keep their hopes of appearing in the CFP alive. Enter quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan drove the Horned Frogs from their own 30 to the opposition 23 and with just 22 seconds left on a running clock, the field goal team sprinted on.

Fans of NCAAF know that college kickers are as reliable as a chocolate teapot. However, this time, the TCU fire drill was successful and the Horned Frogs live to see another day as the 40-yard kick from Griffin Kell sailed through the uprights.

Meanwhile, number three Michigan were having problems against Illinois. They lost running back Blake Corum in the second quarter to a knee injury after he had already gone for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolverines trailed by one by with just over two minutes left, before quarterback JJ McCarthy took over and drove them down the field. With nine seconds left on the clock, Michigan were in place for a 35-yard field goal. Up stepped Michigan’s kicker Jake Moody and much like TCU fans, U of M fans probably held their breaths until the kick sailed through the uprights.

Both teams breathed a sigh of relief and it is onto next week when Michigan travels to Ohio State for a likely 2 v 3 clash in arguably the biggest regular season clash this year. It is likely only the winner of that one makes the College Football Playoff. TCU will host Iowa State in their season finale.

Elsehwere, Tennessee saw their CFP hopes evaporate when they got smashed 63-38 by South Carolina.

Content You May Like

 

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

