Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Colorado football officially hired Deion Sanders as head coach on December 4th, 2022.

Since then, the football program has watched its popularity grow exponentially, garnering national media attention and fans from around the country. On Tuesday, Colorado became just the fourth FBS football program to have over 1 million followers on Instagram, an accomplishment that few saw coming just a few months ago.

When Coach Prime was hired, Colorado football had just 58,000 Instagram followers. Since then, the program has added a whopping 942,000 followers, an increase of 1724% in less than a year.

Who Runs The Colorado Football Instagram Account?

Deion Sanders Jr., who runs Well Off Media, has been spearheading Colorado’s growth on social media.

Well Off Media gives a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of Coach Prime’s impact at Colorado, including practice footage, exclusive interviews with players and coaches, and more.

In addition to helping grow Colorado football’s Instagram page, Well Off Media has over 410,000 subscribers on YouTube and Sanders Jr. has over 455,000 followers on his personal Instagram account.

Coach Prime Making Impact On & Off The Field

The Deion Sanders effect continues in Colorado.

Coach Prime has turned around the Colorado football program in less than one season both on and off the field.

Last season, Colorado finished with a disappointing 1-11 overall record, its worst mark in 10 years. With Sanders at the helm, the Buffaloes have a winning record through six games and are on the cusp of reaching their first bowl game since 2016.

Thanks to Coach Prime’s unflinching honesty and charisma, Colorado has also become one of the most popular football programs in the country. Merchandise sales have jumped by 892 percent and out-of-state admissions are up over 40 percent, a sign of his positive impact on the school’s image.

