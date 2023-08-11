NBA News and Rumors

Top Prospect Cooper Flagg Reclassifies To 2024 Class

Dan Girolamo
Maine United's Cooper Flagg

In a move that will change the landscape of the 2025 NBA Draft, top prospect Cooper Flagg is reclassifying from the class of 2025 to 2024. Flagg announced the news on his Instagram.

Flagg is one of the best basketball prospects in the country. At 6-foot-8, the forward from Maine is currently ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s 60 for 2025 behind Cameron Boozer, the son of NBA veteran Carlos Boozer.

With the reclassification to 2024, Flagg is now in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

As Flagg posted on his Instagram, “Why wait,” especially if he’s slated to be in contention for the number one pick in the 2025 draft.

Cooper Flagg’s Stock Increased This Summer

Flagg was already considered one of the best young players in the country. However, his performance at Nike’s EYBL Peach Jam this summer saw his stock soar.

Playing with the 16U Maine United, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 6.9 blocks in the Peach Jam.

Because of Flagg’s versatility and unique skillset, every major college program in Division I will be after the talented prospect.

Duke is believed to be the favorite to land the Montverde Academy product. However, Kansas, Kansas State, Providence, UCLA, UConn, and Villanova have all expressed interest.

With his reclassification, it’s safe to say more teams will be entering the race to secure Flagg.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
