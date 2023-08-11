Top Prospect Cooper Flagg Reclassifies To 2024 Class

In a move that will change the landscape of the 2025 NBA Draft, top prospect Cooper Flagg is reclassifying from the class of 2025 to 2024. Flagg announced the news on his Instagram.
Cooper Flagg Reclassifies To 2024 Class
Flagg is one of the best basketball prospects in the country. At 6-foot-8, the forward from Maine is currently ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s 60 for 2025 behind Cameron Boozer, the son of NBA veteran Carlos Boozer.
With the reclassification to 2024, Flagg is now in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
As Flagg posted on his Instagram, “Why wait,” especially if he’s slated to be in contention for the number one pick in the 2025 draft.
Cooper Flagg’s Stock Increased This Summer
Great day for Cooper Flagg at Nike Academy. Locking up defensively, making shots from all over, showing his one on one scoring ability and bringing nonstop intensity. pic.twitter.com/pfcJs2Bwkt
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 10, 2023
Flagg was already considered one of the best young players in the country. However, his performance at Nike’s EYBL Peach Jam this summer saw his stock soar.
Playing with the 16U Maine United, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 6.9 blocks in the Peach Jam.
Because of Flagg’s versatility and unique skillset, every major college program in Division I will be after the talented prospect.
Duke is believed to be the favorite to land the Montverde Academy product. However, Kansas, Kansas State, Providence, UCLA, UConn, and Villanova have all expressed interest.
With his reclassification, it’s safe to say more teams will be entering the race to secure Flagg.
