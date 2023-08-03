The UFC comes off a great in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 291, and what a stacked fight card it was. For this weekend’s fights, the UFC is in Nashville, Tennessee, and in the main event we have a fight in the bantamweight division between No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen and No. 7 ranked Rob Font. Both Sandhagen and Font are coming off big wins in their last fight and are looking to get into title contention with a win here this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

Still one of the nastiest knees you’ll EVER see 🤯@CorySandhagen's coming for another show stopper at #UFCNashville Saturday! pic.twitter.com/nacIGUumbd — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2023

In Sandhagen’s last fight, he dominated Marlon Vera for the majority of the fight winning the fight by a split decision, that made it two wins in a row for Cory Sandhagen. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $210,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $320,000.

Cory Sandhagen’s Net Worth

Cory Sandhagen has been in the UFC for some time now, he has made an estimated $980,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Cory Sandhagen has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Colorado regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018 after getting signed being a featherweight contender in the LFA promotion.

Cory Sandhagen’s UFC Record

Cory Sandhagen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-4 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Nashville.

Cory Sandhagen’s Next Fight

Cory Sandhagen will fight former fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Nashville. This fight will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Cory Sandhagen (-350) making him the heavy favorite.

Cory Sandhagen’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Cory Sandhagen fights out of Aurora, Colorado.

He is engaged to a longtime girlfriend Erica Ueda.

Age: 31

31 Born: Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 70″

70″ Coach/Trainer: Christian Allen

UFC Betting Guides 2023