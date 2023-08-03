UFC News and Rumors

Cory Sandhagen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks

The UFC comes off a great in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 291, and what a stacked fight card it was. For this weekend’s fights, the UFC is in Nashville, Tennessee, and in the main event we have a fight in the bantamweight division between No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen and No. 7 ranked Rob Font. Both Sandhagen and Font are coming off big wins in their last fight and are looking to get into title contention with a win here this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

In Sandhagen’s last fight, he dominated Marlon Vera for the majority of the fight winning the fight by a split decision, that made it two wins in a row for Cory Sandhagen. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $210,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $320,000.

Cory Sandhagen’s Net Worth

Cory Sandhagen has been in the UFC for some time now, he has made an estimated $980,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Cory Sandhagen has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Colorado regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018 after getting signed being a featherweight contender in the LFA promotion.

Cory Sandhagen’s UFC Record

Cory Sandhagen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-4 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Nashville.

Cory Sandhagen’s Next Fight

Cory Sandhagen will fight former fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Nashville. This fight will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Cory Sandhagen (-350) making him the heavy favorite.

Cory Sandhagen’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Cory Sandhagen fights out of Aurora, Colorado.

He is engaged to a longtime girlfriend Erica Ueda.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Aurora, Colorado
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Reach: 70″
  • Coach/Trainer: Christian Allen

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
rob font kicks thomas almeida

Rob Font Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville Fighter Pay: Cory Sandhagen Set to Earn Top Billing at UFC Fight Night
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  20h
UFC News and Rumors
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.
Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez booked for UFC Fight Night on October 14
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.
UFC 291 Takeaways and Analysis: Title shot next for Justin Gaethje
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alabama
Israel Adesanya aims expletives at Sean Strickland after beating the drum
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top