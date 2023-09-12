Expectations are high as a college football head coach. But what happens when those expectations aren’t met season after season? Clemson’s football team, once hailed as the pride of collegiate football, now finds itself in a conundrum. The recent upset loss to Duke – where they went in as 14-point favorites only to face a humbling 28-7 defeat – is the latest manifestation of what many see as an underachieving team. This has led to calls from some Clemson fans to fire their coach, but how much would it cost Clemson to buyout Swinney’s contract?

For a squad that hasn’t graced the College Football Playoffs (CFP) since 2019 and suffered a huge defeat to arch-rival South Carolina last season that once again made sure they wouldn’t be on the grandest stage in college football, the spotlight is now firmly on head coach Dabo Swinney. Many fans believe that Swinney has taken Clemson as far as they can go under his guidance.

Those fans are now calling for Swinney to be fired after another underwhelming start to the 2023 college football season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at Swinney’s contract and buyout.

Has Dabo Lost the Locker Room Because He Begrudges College Athletes Getting Paid?

The charismatic Swinney, who once vehemently stated he’d quit coaching if players ever got paid, remains at the helm. But with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals now a significant part of the collegiate landscape, one wonders: has Swinney lost the locker room’s faith?

Despite the current skepticism, Clemson’s administration showcased their confidence in him just last year. In 2022, they penned a 10-year contract extension with Swinney worth a whopping $115 million, cementing him at the institution till 2031.

Dabo Swinney’s Contract Incentives

Under the terms of this massive extension, Dabo’s rewards aren’t just in the base salary. The contract outlines lucrative incentives that further tie him to the program’s success:

$50,000 for national Coach of the Year

$200,000 for winning the ACC championship game

$150,000 for making a New Year's Six bowl game

$250,000 for College Football Playoffs semifinals

$350,000 for winning the national championship

Dabo Swinney’s Buyout

However, as lucrative as these incentives may be for Swinney, they also spotlight the elephant in the room: the buyout. If Clemson were to fire him without cause, it would come with a staggering $60 million price tag. That’s a hefty sum for any institution to consider, particularly one that’s been underachieving on the field for the last few years.

While it doesn’t seem like those whining Clemson fans will get their wish right now, more failures in the near future could see Dabo’s head perilously close to the chopping block.

