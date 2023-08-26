San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch spoke on Thursday about quarterback Trey Lance’s future with the team.

He was inclined to believe that Lance would be a member of the 49ers in 2023.

John Lynch had this to say when asked about Trey Lance: pic.twitter.com/IzDVXCb3RB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 24, 2023

By Friday evening, those circumstances have definitely changed.

Lance is reportedly being traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

TRADE! 49ers trading QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for a 2024 4th-round pick. (via @TomPelissero, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/xq2PXOq7wd — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2023

Lance is the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded up to acquire Lance, giving up multiple draft picks in the process including three first-rounders.

Ironically, the team’s 7th round pick and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 262, Brock Purdy is the 49ers starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

It’s official. The 49ers decision to give up 3 first round picks to move up and draft Trey Lance is THE WORST DRAFT DAY MOVE OF ALL TIME. Only reason Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren’t fired is they hit on the last pick of last year’s draft in Brock Purdy. Now Trey has been… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2023

Some analysts such as ESPN’s Robert Griffin III believe that the sole reason 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan kept their jobs amid the Trey Lance debacle is because they had success with Purdy in his rookie season before he sustained the elbow injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lance joins a Cowboys quarterback room that contains Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Will Grier.

NFL Betting Guides 2023