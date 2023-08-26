NFL News and Rumors

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Trading For 49ers QB Trey Lance

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch spoke on Thursday about quarterback Trey Lance’s future with the team.

He was inclined to believe that Lance would be a member of the 49ers in 2023.

By Friday evening, those circumstances have definitely changed.

Lance is reportedly being traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lance is the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded up to acquire Lance, giving up multiple draft picks in the process including three first-rounders.

Ironically, the team’s 7th round pick and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 262, Brock Purdy is the 49ers starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Some analysts such as ESPN’s Robert Griffin III believe that the sole reason 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan kept their jobs amid the Trey Lance debacle is because they had success with Purdy in his rookie season before he sustained the elbow injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lance joins a Cowboys quarterback room that contains Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Will Grier.

