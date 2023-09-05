UFC News and Rumors

Dana White Contender Series Week 5: Date, Time, Fight Card, & How To Watch

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
contender series logo

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between two light heavyweight prospects Bruno Lopes and Brendson Ribeiro. Find everything you need to know about Contender Series Week 5, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for yet another fantastic fight card with some of the top prospects in the sport. Headlining this week’s fight card is a light heavyweight banger between former LFA Light Heavyweight champion Bruno Lopes and dangerous Brazilian prospect Brendson Ribeiro. Expect these two to slug it out until only one of them is left standing.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch Contender Series: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

  • 🥊 Contender Series: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • 📅 Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 8:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Bruno Lopes 11-0 | Ribeiro 14-5
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Prates (-600) | Ramirez (+425)

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 Fight Card

The full Contender Series week 5 fight card has been released with Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro for headlining this fight card.

There will be 5 fights in total, beginning with the first fight starting at 8:00 P.M. EST. Kicking off the fight card is a fight in the women’s bantamweight division between short notice replacement Dione Barbosa and Texas prospect Rainn Guerrero. Continuing on the fight card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Brazil’s Jean Silva takes on Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos..

Then we have a middleweight matchup between Chad Hanekom and short notice replacement Dylan Budka in a fight that should have a ton of fireworks from start to finish. The next fight will be contested in the men’s bantamweight division when Canada’s Serhiy Sidey takes Ramon Tavares in a fight that will most likely not need the judges.

Below, you’ll find the full Dana White Contender Series Week 5 Fight Card.

Dana White Contender Series Week 5 (ESPN + 8 P.M. ET)

  • Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Tavares
  • Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka
  • Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
  • Dione Barbosa vs. Rainn Guerrero

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
contender series logo

Contender Series Week 5 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  5h
UFC News and Rumors
aljamain sterling
UFC 292 Medical Suspensions: Aljamain Sterling Benched with Sean O’Malley Loss, Chris Weidman Needs Clearance
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 1 2023
UFC News and Rumors
henry cejudo tj dillashaw
Henry Cejudo Claims UFC 292 Did 350K PPV Buys, Questions Sean O’Malley’s Star Power
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
mma fight announcement tracker
UFC Veteran Darren Till Pleads Guilty to Driving Offenses, Hearing Set for November 29
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber
UFC, NFL, and NBA Join Forces to Demand DMCA Power to ‘Instantaneously’ Zap Illegal PPV Streams
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 261 DraftKings Picks
UFC 292 Salaries: Zhang Weili Tops Payouts With $520,000
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 277: Lewis v Pavlovich
Top Heavyweight Contender Sergei Pavlovich to Serve as Backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top