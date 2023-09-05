Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between two light heavyweight prospects Bruno Lopes and Brendson Ribeiro. Find everything you need to know about Contender Series Week 5, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for yet another fantastic fight card with some of the top prospects in the sport. Headlining this week’s fight card is a light heavyweight banger between former LFA Light Heavyweight champion Bruno Lopes and dangerous Brazilian prospect Brendson Ribeiro. Expect these two to slug it out until only one of them is left standing.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch Contender Series: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Contender Series: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

📅 Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

🕙 Time: 8:00 pm ET

🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

📊 UFC Stats: Bruno Lopes 11-0 | Ribeiro 14-5

🎲 UFC Odds: Prates (-600) | Ramirez (+425)

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 Fight Card

The full Contender Series week 5 fight card has been released with Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro for headlining this fight card.

There will be 5 fights in total, beginning with the first fight starting at 8:00 P.M. EST. Kicking off the fight card is a fight in the women’s bantamweight division between short notice replacement Dione Barbosa and Texas prospect Rainn Guerrero. Continuing on the fight card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Brazil’s Jean Silva takes on Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos..

Then we have a middleweight matchup between Chad Hanekom and short notice replacement Dylan Budka in a fight that should have a ton of fireworks from start to finish. The next fight will be contested in the men’s bantamweight division when Canada’s Serhiy Sidey takes Ramon Tavares in a fight that will most likely not need the judges.

Below, you’ll find the full Dana White Contender Series Week 5 Fight Card.

Dana White Contender Series Week 5 (ESPN + 8 P.M. ET)

Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Tavares

Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka

Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Dione Barbosa vs. Rainn Guerrero

