Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Jets Trade Into Top 5

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18)

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his latest mock draft, featuring multiple trades inside the top 10. Below, we examine Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0.

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

When describing his mock draft, Jeremiah tweeted that he chose “chaos.”

In NFL Mock Draft 3.0, Jeremiah has quarterbacks going 1-2-3 – Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye to the Washington Commanders, and Jayden Daniels to the New England Patriots

Then, the trades begin.

Jeremiah believes the Minnesota Vikings trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move from No. 11 to No. 4 to take Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. After losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings acquired a second first-round pick last week in a trade with the Houston Texans. Conventional wisdom says a team makes that trade if they want more ammo to move up.

The trades don’t stop there. Jeremiah believes the Jets trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to move from No. 10 to No. 5 to take Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., the number-one ranked wide receiver in this year’s draft class.

Here’s how the top 10 shakes up.

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) – QB Caleb Williams, USC
  2. Washington Commanders – QB Drake Maye, UNC
  3. New England Patriots – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
  4. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  5. New York Jets (via trade with Los Angeles Chargers – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
  6. New York Giants – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
  7. Tennessee Titans – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
  8. Atlanta Falcons – Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
  9. Chicago Bears – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
  10. Los Angeles Chargers (via trade with New York Jets) – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

More Notable Picks From Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

With the Cardinals trading back to acquire No. 11 and No. 23, Jeremiah has Arizona taking Florida State edge Jared Verse and then LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

In another chaotic move, Jeremiah has the Las Vegas Raiders taking Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With the selection of Penix, five quarterbacks have gone in the first 13 picks in this mock draft.

Other notable picks by Jeremiah in the first round are UCLE edge Laiatu Latu to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 19, Penn State edge Chop Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31, and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32.

Topics  
NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
