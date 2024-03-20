Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Jets Trade Into Top 5

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his latest mock draft, featuring multiple trades inside the top 10. Below, we examine Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0.

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

When describing his mock draft, Jeremiah tweeted that he chose “chaos.”

In NFL Mock Draft 3.0, Jeremiah has quarterbacks going 1-2-3 – Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye to the Washington Commanders, and Jayden Daniels to the New England Patriots

Then, the trades begin.

Jeremiah believes the Minnesota Vikings trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move from No. 11 to No. 4 to take Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. After losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings acquired a second first-round pick last week in a trade with the Houston Texans. Conventional wisdom says a team makes that trade if they want more ammo to move up.

The trades don’t stop there. Jeremiah believes the Jets trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to move from No. 10 to No. 5 to take Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., the number-one ranked wide receiver in this year’s draft class.

Here’s how the top 10 shakes up.

Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) – QB Caleb Williams, USC Washington Commanders – QB Drake Maye, UNC New England Patriots – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan New York Jets (via trade with Los Angeles Chargers – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State New York Giants – WR Malik Nabers, LSU Tennessee Titans – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State Atlanta Falcons – Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama Chicago Bears – WR Rome Odunze, Washington Los Angeles Chargers (via trade with New York Jets) – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

More Notable Picks From Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

With the Cardinals trading back to acquire No. 11 and No. 23, Jeremiah has Arizona taking Florida State edge Jared Verse and then LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

In another chaotic move, Jeremiah has the Las Vegas Raiders taking Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With the selection of Penix, five quarterbacks have gone in the first 13 picks in this mock draft.

Other notable picks by Jeremiah in the first round are UCLE edge Laiatu Latu to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 19, Penn State edge Chop Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 31, and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32.