Danilo Gallinari Exercises Player Option, Will Return To Celtics

Dan Girolamo
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has exercised his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-2024 season and will return to the team next season. Gallinari’s agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management, notified ESPN of the decision.

Danilo Gallinari Missed Entire 2022-2023 Season

After being waived by the San Antonio Spurs in the fallout of the Dejounte Murray trade, Gallinari signed a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics on July 12, 2022.

However, Gallinari never stepped foot on the court with the Celtics because of a torn ACL he suffered playing for Italy in a FIBA qualifying game last August.

Gallinari has nearly recovered from the injury and should make his Celtics’ debut this upcoming season.

Danilo Gallinari Provides The Celtics With Wing Scoring

Gallanari will provide the Celtics with size (6’10”) and wing scoring, two traits every NBA team looks for when building a roster.

In 13 seasons, Gallinari’s career averages are 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds on shooting split percentages of 42.8/38.2/87.7.

Gallinari last played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-2022 season, where he averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

