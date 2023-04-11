Veteran center DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico’s Professional Basketball League, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old will play with the Puerto Rican team this spring as he attempts to find his way back to an NBA team.

DeMarcus Cousins Wants To Play In NBA Again After Puerto Rico

Cousins’s last stint in the NBA came during the 2021-2022 season with the Denver Nuggets. Primarily serving as a backup to star Nikola Jokić, Cousins appeared in 31 games, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. Earlier that season, Cousins spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks before being waived in January 2022.

Cousins worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers in January 2023 but never signed with the team.

The former first-round pick in 2010 is an 11-year NBA veteran, playing for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Bucks, and Nuggets.

Cousins is a four-time NBA All-Star and made All-NBA Second team twice. For his career, Cousins has averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

DeMarcus Cousins Made Headlines On A Recent Podcast With Kevin Garnett

“As of right now, i’m the third best center in the league." Do you agree or disagree with DeMarcus Cousins? 🤔 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/w18RbDo5sq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

Cousins believes he is still capable of competing in the NBA, as evidenced by a recent appearance on The KG Certified podcast.

When asked about his place in the league, Cousins said he’s the “third-best center in the league” right now.

Cousins also said he’s “not okay” with Jokić winning a third-straight MVP due to his lack of championships and low position on the list of all-time centers.

