Renowned horse racing expert Dick Jerardi recently sat down with BetOnline to give his thoughts on the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Here, we take a look at Jerardi’s best bets, picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Dick Jerardi has meticulously evaluated the field and identified three standout horses that he believes have outstanding chances of success in the Kentucky Derby 2023. In the following sections, we will delve into Jerardi’s selections for this prestigious event.

Dick Jerardi Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Dick Jerardi shared his thoughts on this year’s Kentucky Derby recently in a sit-down interview with BetOnline. Jerardi’s interview contained his thoughts on the favorite, Forte, along with a few other horses in the other race.

Jerardi thinks that the favorite is the one to beat, but offered up a couple of longshot alternatives for those more partial to bigger odds.

Jerardi thinks that Forte is the one to beat in the Kentucky Derby. He thinks that Forte is likely the best horse in the race and the winner that makes the most sense. He stated emphatically that the horse is not a superstar, but he believes there are not any superstars in this race.

“[Todd Pletcher] has had one favorite out of his 62 horses in the Kentucky Derby,” Jerardi said. “[That was] Always Dreaming, and the horse won. This will be the second time Pletcher has had the favorite. So I do think Forte is the most logical winner of the race.”

One of Dick Jerardi’s favorite horses in the race is Two Phil’s, trained by Larry Rivelli and ridden by Jareth Loveberry. Jerardi thinks Two Phil’s odds are artificially inflated because the jockey and trainer are not well known.

“I don’t think he’s gonna get bet on because the trainer and the jockey Larry Rivelli and Jareth Lovebery are basically unknown on the national scene,” Jerardi said. “So I think they’re gonna get overlooked. I think he has a real chance at a big number.”

If one longshot is not enough for you, fear not, Dick Jerardi has another outsider that he believes has a big chance. He likes Reincarnated at +4000.

“I think that if you’re looking for a live long shot, it’s Reincarnate,” stated Jerardi. “That’s the horse that was trained by Bob Baffert that he had to turn them over to Tim [Yakteen], because he’s not eligible to run. I think he has a potential blow in the race open early.”

With those three against the field, Jerardi has set his stall out. Tune into the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to see if he can get one of his longshots home or if the favorite, Forte will make its way tot the winner’s circle.

