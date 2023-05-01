Legendary American horse trainer Bob Baffert has been a significant figure in the world of horse racing for decades. However, after Medina Spirit was disqualified from the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert was banned from the event. This left many curious about his current status in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, his net worth, and his overall history and record at the prestigious event.

Is Bob Baffert banned from the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Unfortunately for Baffert, a federal judge denied his request to lift his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc., leaving him ineligible to participate in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This marks his second consecutive absence from the event.

Baffert’s suspension came after his horse, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test in 2021. Medina Spirit was the first horse past the post, but the disqualification meant Though he is banned from the Kentucky Derby, Baffert remains eligible to participate in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, as his one-year suspension from the New York Racing Association expired in January.

Big news! Medina Spirit has been disqualified from the 2021 Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert fined $7.5k and Mandaloun awarded the race… pic.twitter.com/xeBHLJpTY7 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) February 21, 2022

However, Baffert was able to transfer several horses to other trainers, making them eligible to compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He transferred a group of horses to Tim Yakteen, but only Reincarnation (+4000) will compete in the race.

Bob Baffert’s Net Worth

Baffert’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his successful career as a thoroughbred racehorse trainer.

According to horse racing database, Equibase, Baffert has earned $342,611,922 in prize money throughout his career. Having trained iconic horses such as American Pharoah and Justify, who both won the Triple Crown, Baffert’s success has cemented him as a significant figure in horse racing.

Justify, today is your day! Happy 6th birthday to racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner! pic.twitter.com/7tjsyE4Q7w — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) March 28, 2021

Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby History and Record

Bob Baffert has had an impressive record at the Kentucky Derby, with six wins from 34 runners since his first runner in 1996. His Kentucky Derby victories are as follows:

Silver Charm (1997)

Real Quiet (1998)

War Emblem (2002)

American Pharoah (2015) – Triple Crown Winner

Justify (2018) – Triple Crown Winner

Authentic (2020)

Does Silver Charm's Kentucky Derby win ever get old? No. No it doesn't.@FanDuelTVMike and @RichPerloff talk about the ultra popular runner, who resides at @Oldfriendsfarm. pic.twitter.com/UQvg5muYwS — TVG (@TVG) April 30, 2023

It should also be noted that Medina Spirit’s 2021 victory was wiped from the history books due to a failed drug test. Baffert’s six victories at the Kentucky Derby is a record he shares with Ben Jones, who also trained six winners in the mid-twentieth century. This, arguably make Baffert the most successful Kentucky Derby trainer of all-time.

In addition to his Kentucky Derby wins, Baffert has won the Preakness Stakes seven times, and Belmont Stakes twice.

Bob Baffert’s illustrious career also features numerous victories in prestigious races beyond the Kentucky Derby. He has won a total of 14 Breeders’ Cup titles, including successes in various race categories, such as the Sprint, Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile, Juvenile Sprint, Classic, and Filly & Mare Sprint.

Additionally, Baffert has secured five international stakes wins, including four Dubai World Cup titles and a Dubai Golden Shaheen victory. These achievements further underscore his exceptional skill as a horse trainer and his ability to compete at the highest level in the sport of horse racing.

Baffert’s total career wins in the sport now exceed 3,200.

As a testament to his achievements, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. On top of that, he has also won four Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Trainer.

