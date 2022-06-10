DRF Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | DRF Belmont Picks

DFF is one of the most known horse outlets in the world. Continue reading for all of their selections as well as some analysis about each horse. Their site gave three options about who they think can win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, all with decent odds.

Let’s take a look at all of DRF’s predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse competing on Saturday at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

DRF Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | DRF Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Come check out the horses that DRF believes can win the race.

Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Kenneth McPeek’s Creative Minister will be a popular 2022 Belmont Stakes contender after winning two of his four runs and finishing third in the Grade One Preakness Stakes at Pimlico recently. He hasn’t placed in any of the first three runs outside of the top four, which is remarkable.

Many in the Belmont Stakes are concerned about the transition to 1m4f, and after only running at one pace over 1m 1 1/2f last time in the Preakness Stakes, many fear he will struggle with the additional 2 1/2f. He could have a tough time on Saturday.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

After finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal has become a huge betting option ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This three-year-old hasn’t run since missing the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will come at Belmont Park fresher than the other horses.

Given that the Kentucky Derby is contested over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is run over 1m4f, it’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite. One thing that is holding some people back is his starting position. Mo Donegal can still win from his current position, but it may be tougher now. DRF and bookmakers appear to believe it won’t be a problem for him.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal was once the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, but that has altered as a result of the post-position draw. After drawing post 6, Mo Donegal has fallen down the rankings at most horse racing betting sites. In the Belmont Stakes, We The People and him are now tied for first place. Who will emerge victorious? There’s just one way to find out, which is to tune in on Saturday.

We The People is one of the leading contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a Major Graded event this year. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four starts, the most recent being the Peter Pan Stakes.