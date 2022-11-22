Soccer

England World Cup Squad – Could Southgate Make Changes For USA Game?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
3 min read
England
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Gareth Southgate could decide to make some changes to his lineup for England’s clash with USA, after multiple players impressed off the bench in the comfortable victory against Iran – but who was actually on the plane to Qatar for this month’s tournament?

Full England World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Potential Changes 

England kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign in perfect fashion on Monday, as the Three Lions rolled Iran over 6-2 in their group opener. The goals were shared around the team with five different scorers, as Saka netted a brace along with finishes from Bellingham, Sterling, Rashford and Grealish finishing off Iran.

The Three Lions play their second World Cup match on Friday, as they clash with the USA for only the second time since a 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup.

With plenty of players impressing from the bench in the mauling of Iran, Gareth Southgate could make some alterations to his side later this week. Grealish and Rashford made an instant impact from the bench on Monday, with both scoring despite only getting 20 minutes on the pitch.

One player who could return to action on Friday is Leicester City’s James Maddison. The 25-year-old has been in the form of his life lately and with 11 goal contributions in his first 13 Premier League games this season it’s no wonder there’s so much excitement around the midfielder.

Maddison was unlucky to miss out on the Iran game due to a slight knee injury, however the Leicester City star is expected to make his return to the squad before the USA game on Friday and could potentially start.

Other Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USATSI_19484451_168396541_lowres-3

Five biggest upsets in World Cup history

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  49min
Soccer
USA Men's National Soccer Team - World Cup
How Far Have The USMNT Team Reached In The FIFA World Cup Before
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Soccer
usa v eng 4
Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs England: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
Soccer
Kylian Mbappe - France - World Cup
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Tuesday November 22
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6h
Soccer
usa v England 1
BetOnline Sports Betting Promos For USA vs England: Use Bonus Code Insiders For $1000 In World Cup Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
Soccer
Canada National Football Team - World Cup
Best Canada Betting Sites For Belgium vs Canada: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
Soccer
Canada National Football Team - World Cup
Belgium vs Canada Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6h
More News
Arrow to top