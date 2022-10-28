ESPN College GameDay Heading to Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders’ Jackson State

ESPN’s flagship college football show, College GameDay is heading to Mississippi on Saturday. The crew of the show will be at the home of Jackson State where Deion Sanders is currently the head coach. JSU rose to prominence when they appointed Sanders in 2020. Since then they have attracted some high profile recruits and they are currently 7-0 in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference (SWAC). They face Southern University on Saturday.

Coach Prime Turning Heads

College GameDay doesn’t generally head to FCS schools at this point in the season. But Coach Prime has been in the news lately, doing a big 60 Minutes interview last Sunday. His presence at Jackson State has attracted the top recruit in the nation in 2022, Travis Hunter to the school. His aim is for HBCUs to be the norm for high ranking recruits instead of the traditionally big football schools.

BoomBox Classic

In Saturday’s game, JSU host Southern University, a school from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game is part of a rivalry that has been ongoing for years and is commonly known as the ‘BoomBox Classic’. Jackson State won the game last year, breaking a streak of eight successive Southern wins. This year, Jackson State are going into the game ranked fifth in the FCS with an undefeated record while Southern are sitting at 5-2.

Corso to Miss Another GameDay

Lee Corso continues to struggle with health issues this year and even though he made it to last week’s episode, he won’t be there on Saturday. A tweet from College GameDay host Rece Davis says that ‘LC’ is suffering from a few health issues but they look forward to welcoming him back soon.

An update on @collegegameday and our friend Lee Corso for this week. pic.twitter.com/laforq7cL5 — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) October 28, 2022

The show will be hosted at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson State’s stadium and airs on ESPN at 9am EST.

