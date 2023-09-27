College Football

ESPN College GameDay Snubs USC vs. Colorado, Heads to Durham for Notre Dame vs. Duke Instead

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
riley leonard

ESPN’s decision to host College GameDay in Durham for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup has sparked discussions and debates amongst college football fans, given the noteworthy contest between USC and Colorado that occurs simultaneously. Many believed that the clash between #5 USC and a resilient Colorado squad at Folsom Field would be the main attraction for the week, considering the spectacle that could have emerged if Colorado hadn’t faced a stinging 42-6 defeat against Oregon, subsequently leading to their fall from the rankings.

Colorado Loss to Oregon Unlikely to Affect USC Viewership

Despite their defeat, Colorado’s game against USC is expected to attract considerable television viewership, reflecting the growing fascination of college football fans with the Buffaloes and their endeavors on the field.

However, ESPN’s choice seems to have favored the charm of witnessing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish regaining their stature after their unfortunate loss to Ohio State, coupled with the unique appeal of Duke’s commendable season under the leadership of Head Coach Mike Elko.

Who Will be Guest Picker on First GameDay Visit to Durham?

This occasion marks the first instance of College GameDay gracing Durham, offering an exclusive spotlight on the Duke Blue Devils football program.

It’s worth noting that there is some intrigue around potential guest pickers for the show. Choices may range from basketball legends like Mike Krzyzewski and Grant Hill to entertainment icons with Duke affiliations, such as Jerry Seinfeld, whose daughter, Sascha, is a Duke alumna.

Michael Strahan, a figure with notable intersections in the football, entertainment, and Duke community domains, is also a speculated choice. His varied career paths and the fact that his daughter, Sophia, is currently attending Duke, make him a versatile candidate.

Strahan’s connection to ABC, which shares its owner, Disney, with ESPN, could be an influencing factor in his selection as the guest picker.

Notre Dame Again?

The presence of other ranked games, like #24 Kansas Jayhawks vs #3 Texas Longhorns and #13 LSU Tigers vs #20 Ole Miss Rebels, in the same timeframe accentuates the discussion around ESPN’s choice, particularly focusing on Notre Dame, which enjoys its second consecutive week being featured in GameDay.

While detractors may argue that ESPN’s selection is a nod to Notre Dame’s prominence, it’s crucial to acknowledge Duke’s significant accomplishments this season, making their inclusion in College GameDay a recognition of their excellent season rather than a mere backdrop to Notre Dame’s journey.

This weekend’s College GameDay promises to be a celebratory showcase of Duke’s journey and a stage for Notre Dame’s redemption, intertwined with the undercurrents of choices made and opportunities missed in the rich tapestry of college football.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

College Football College Football News and Rumors Duke Blue Devils NCAAF
Author image
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

