ESPN analysts Eric Woodyard, Tim McManus, Michael Rothstein, Eric Moody, Stephen Holder, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 3 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three favorites in Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured below.

On Friday, ESPN staff analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. The first game is New England Patriots vs. New York Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. Lastly, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Patriots (-2.5)

Mike Reiss thinks a special teams play will decide which team wins this Sunday’s meeting between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Note that New York hasn’t beaten the Pats since its 26-20 overtime win on Dec. 27, 2015. “A special teams play will decide the game,” Reiss said.

“Consider that the Jets have converted on six straight fake punts since 2014 (their most recent coming last week versus Dallas), which is the second-longest streak over that span. And the NFL is still buzzing over Brenden Schooler’s blocked field goal last week, as the Patriots look to block a kick in back-to-back games for the first time since 2017.”

Of course, Seth Walder is also riding with New England. “Jets left tackle Duane Brown. His 63% pass block win rate ranks worst among all tackles. He simply has to protect better for his quarterback to have a chance.”

Ravens (-8)

Next, the Indianapolis Colts are taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Stephen Holder believes the Colts’ rushing defense will limit Baltimore’s run schemes. “The Colts will hold the Ravens to fewer than 75 rushing yards despite Baltimore’s average of 144 yards through two games,” Holder said.

“The Colts rank first in rushing defense, allowing just 2.6 yards per carry entering Week 3. That’s not to say Jackson can’t beat the Colts through the air. But an effective performance against the run will make Baltimore’s offense a bit more one-dimensional and easier to defend.”

As for Eric Moody, he’s sticking with the favorites. “Jackson has the second-highest completion percentage (74.5%) among quarterbacks through two games,” he added. Moody has the Ravens winning 33-17 over Indianapolis.

Eagles (-5)

Additionally, Tim McManus says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense will have opportunities to score more points against the Philadelphia Eagles' banged up secondary in this Monday Night Football matchup. "Mike Evans will find the end zone twice. He is coming off a monster six-catch, 171-yard performance against the Bears, and now faces a banged-up Eagles secondary that just lost slot corner Avonte Maddox for the year with a torn pec," McManus said.

“Mario Goodrich got his first action as a pro in his place. It’s a safe bet the Bucs will line Evans up inside to try to take advantage of Maddox’s absence.”

Meanwhile, Walder thinks Philadelphia will hand Tampa Bay its first loss of the season. “Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. He has faced the lowest rate of light boxes (harder to throw against) in the league, and I suspect that will change this week if Tampa Bay falls behind.” Walder has the Eagles winning 30-10 away.

