ESPN analysts Tim McManus, John Keim, Jenna Laine, Michael Rothstein, Eric Moody, Jamison Hensley, and Seth Walder have released their NFL Week 4 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s NFL Week 4 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

ESPN NFL Week 4 Expert Picks and Predictions

On Friday, ESPN staff analysts offered their expert picks and predictions for three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. All three matchups kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The first game is the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns this Sunday. Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints. Finally, Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns (-3)

Jamison Hensley believes the Cleveland Browns’ defense will once again be tested against the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Browns 26-22 on Monday Night Football, Cleveland is more than capable of beating this particular AFC North rival.

“Jackson will be held without a touchdown. He has totaled more touchdowns against the Browns than any other team in his six-year career, throwing for 11 and running for four,” Hensley wrote. “But the Browns’ defense has given up only one touchdown this season and hasn’t allowed one in Cleveland.”

Note that Cleveland hasn’t allowed a TD in two home games this season and has outscored opponents 51-6 at home. The 2006 Broncos and 2000 Dolphins are the only teams this century to not allow a touchdown in their first three home games.

Walder has the Browns winning 24-17 over Baltimore.

Other NFL Week 4 expert picks are on the main page.

Buccaneers (+3)

Moreover, Jenna Laine offered great insight on why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could upset the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. “Bucs linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett will combine for 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery,” she wrote.

“David has 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble in the past three meetings against the Saints, and if right guard Cesar Ruiz remains out with a concussion, it could create some opportunities for Todd Bowles’ interior blitzes.

“Barrett also had 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble the last time he saw the Saints in Week 2 last season, and they happened working against Saints tackles James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk.”

However, Eric Moody disagrees with Laine’s prediction. Moody’s final score is 27-19, Saints.

Eagles (-9)

John Keim is convinced that the Philadelphia Eagles will avoid an upset this week against the Washington Commanders. Will the Eagles win at home this time around? Last season, Washington handed Philly its first loss after an 8-0 start in Week 10, winning 32-21 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Washington will sell out to stop the Eagles’ rushing attack — D’Andre Swift in particular. He has rushed for a combined 305 yards the past two weeks, but the Commanders will hold him to fewer than 100 yards,” he wrote.

“Washington has been boom or bust against the Eagles’ rushing attack in the past four meetings. The Commanders have held them to less than 118 rushing yards three times — but gave up 238 in the fourth meeting.

“The Commanders will use a lot of their five-man defensive fronts against arguably the best offensive line in football; the key will be how Philadelphia throws the ball.”

If the Eagles passing attack works, Walder has Philadelphia winning 27-7 against Washington.

For all of the Week 4 picks, go to ESPN.com. More NFL Week 4 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023