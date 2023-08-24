NBA News and Rumors

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Team USA Schedule

Dan Girolamo
The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on Friday, August 25, from the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Spain enters the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 as the defending champion, having defeated Argentina in 2019. Team USA will be one of the 32 teams in the competition. When does Team USA play? Below, we explore Team USA’s schedule.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Team USA Schedule

The action may start on August 25, but Team USA does not play their first game until August 26.

The United States drew Group C, with Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand. For the first round, each team will play each other once for a total of three games. The top two teams in the standings will advance to the second round.

Team USA Schedule

  • Aug. 26: USA vs. New Zealand at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Aug. 28: Greece vs. USA at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Aug. 30: USA vs. Jordan at 4:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

FIBA World Cup Rules

Out of 92 games, 86 will stream on ESPN+, and six will air on ESPN2. All three of Team USA’s first-round games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

The first round of competition is the Group phase. The top two teams in each group will advance to the second round.

In the second round, the 16 teams will be split into four groups of four. Standings from the first round carry over to the second round. Each team will play two games. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Final round.

The Final round is a single-elimination tournament consisting of eight teams. The teams that win two games advance to the finals, where a champion will be crowned.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
