The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on Friday, August 25, from the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Spain enters the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 as the defending champion, having defeated Argentina in 2019. Team USA will be one of the 32 teams in the competition. When does Team USA play? Below, we explore Team USA’s schedule.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Team USA Schedule

The action may start on August 25, but Team USA does not play their first game until August 26.

The United States drew Group C, with Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand. For the first round, each team will play each other once for a total of three games. The top two teams in the standings will advance to the second round.

Team USA Schedule

Aug. 26: USA vs. New Zealand at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Aug. 28: Greece vs. USA at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Aug. 30: USA vs. Jordan at 4:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2

FIBA World Cup Rules

Out of 92 games, 86 will stream on ESPN+, and six will air on ESPN2. All three of Team USA’s first-round games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

The first round of competition is the Group phase. The top two teams in each group will advance to the second round.

In the second round, the 16 teams will be split into four groups of four. Standings from the first round carry over to the second round. Each team will play two games. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Final round.

The Final round is a single-elimination tournament consisting of eight teams. The teams that win two games advance to the finals, where a champion will be crowned.

