NBA News and Rumors

FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA Exhibition Schedule

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with Grant Hill as he is recognized for being named USA Basketball

Team USA begins its exhibition schedule on Monday night when they play Puerto Rico in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

FIBA World Cup: Team USA Exhibition Schedule

The USA Basketball Men’s National Team will play Puerto Rico in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the site of the team’s training camp.

After the game against Puerto Rico, Team USA will head overseas to play four games in eight days.

Team USA Exhibition Schedule

  • Monday, Aug. 7: Puerto Rico – 10 p.m. ET, FS1
  • Saturday, Aug. 12: Slovenia – 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
  • Sunday, Aug. 13: Spain – 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
  • Friday, Aug. 18: Greece – 12 p.m. ET, FS1
  • Sunday, Aug. 20: Germany – 12 p.m. ET, Fox

The games against Slovenia and Spain will be played in Malaga, Spain, while the games against Greece and Germany will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Team USA Enters 2023 FIBA World Cup As Favorite

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Team USA as the favorite (-110) to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA will be in Group C when the action kicks off in the host countries of the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Team USA’s group games include New Zealand on August 26, Greece on August 28, and Jordan on August 30.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Changes Number To 5

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 1 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics
Jaylen Brown Signs Record Five-Year, $304 million Supermax Extension With Boston Celtics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 25 2023
NBA News and Rumors
bronny james
Bronny James, Son Of LeBron James, In Stable Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest At USC On Monday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 25 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen Curry in "Stephen Curry: Underrated," premiering July 21, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Stephen Curry: Underrated Premieres July 21 On Apple TV+
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 20 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey
Daryl Morey Must Receive Good Player Back In James Harden Trade
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 18 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore
NBA 2K24 Summer League Awards: Cam Whitmore Wins MVP
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 17 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
World Cup: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headline Team Canada
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top