Team USA begins its exhibition schedule on Monday night when they play Puerto Rico in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
FIBA World Cup: Team USA Exhibition Schedule
Only the highlights from the 🇺🇸 #USABMNT vs Select Team scrimmage pic.twitter.com/MeooK55YKU
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 5, 2023
The USA Basketball Men’s National Team will play Puerto Rico in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the site of the team’s training camp.
After the game against Puerto Rico, Team USA will head overseas to play four games in eight days.
Team USA Exhibition Schedule
- Monday, Aug. 7: Puerto Rico – 10 p.m. ET, FS1
- Saturday, Aug. 12: Slovenia – 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
- Sunday, Aug. 13: Spain – 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox
- Friday, Aug. 18: Greece – 12 p.m. ET, FS1
- Sunday, Aug. 20: Germany – 12 p.m. ET, Fox
The games against Slovenia and Spain will be played in Malaga, Spain, while the games against Greece and Germany will be played in Abu Dhabi.
Team USA Enters 2023 FIBA World Cup As Favorite
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Team USA as the favorite (-110) to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Team USA will be in Group C when the action kicks off in the host countries of the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.
Team USA’s group games include New Zealand on August 26, Greece on August 28, and Jordan on August 30.
