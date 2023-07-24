Adam Anderson, a former football star for the University of Georgia, recently entered a guilty plea to two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery. This plea deal has effectively ended two pending rape cases against him, sentencing him to one year in jail.

The one-time Bulldogs linebacker expressed his apologies in open court, a requirement of the plea agreement. “I’m sorry for what I did to them,” Anderson shared.

Victim Calls Outcome “Slap in the Face”

Anderson’s legal journey has been rife with controversy, reaching a fever pitch in October 2021 when one of his victims, a part-time employee at the university’s college football office, reported being sexually assaulted by him.

Following her account, Anderson was swiftly suspended from the football program. Not long after, another accusation of rape surfaced from a separate incident in Oconee County.

Amidst the somber courtroom scene, the victims, both 21, presented heartfelt impact statements. Their lives, once brimming with youthful promise, have been significantly marred by these traumatic experiences.

Their sentiments suggested that the legal resolution offered little solace. One of the victims decried the outcome as a “slap in the face,” leaving the courtroom visibly upset shortly after the sentencing.

DA Brought Deal Down From 24 Months to 12

The plea deal, while providing a semblance of closure, has not escaped criticism. District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez initially sought a 24-month sentence for Anderson but failed to detail the reasons for the more lenient plea agreement.

This lack of transparency drew disappointment from the victims and their representatives, who had hoped for a stricter penalty to match the severity of Anderson’s actions.

Football Future ” Definitely Not Over”

Meanwhile, the saga continues. Anderson, who had been due to appear for a bond revocation hearing prior to the plea deal, will now be turning himself in at the Athens-Clarke County jail. However, his legal woes don’t end here. Separate charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery, among others, remain unresolved in Fulton County.

Adding to the complexity of his situation, Anderson was arrested in 2022 for driving under the influence and simple assault, leading to further questions about his behavior. These incidents led to an effort to revoke Anderson’s bond, illustrating a turbulent pattern that could potentially jeopardize his future.

Nevertheless, Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, remains optimistic about his client’s prospects in the NFL, despite the severe impact on his reputation. He maintains that Anderson’s football career “is definitely not over,” although how the league might respond to such controversy remains to be seen.

