The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship this week for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner will take home a cool $1.512 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Fortinet Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The PGA Tour fall schedule will feature seven events as players continue to compete for FedEx Cup points for the 2024 season. FedEx Cup points mean more now than ever as the first few signature events next year will be based on 2023 standings.
Players will compete for an $8.4 million purse this weekend at the Silverado Resort. The winner is set to take home a cool 18 percent of the purse for a grand total of $1.512M in prize money.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Fortinet Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
The Fortinet Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Fortinet Championship kicks off the fall schedule in 2023.
The stakes are higher than ever before this year and that’s been reflected in the purse value. There will be a total of $56.6 million up for grabs across all seven events this fall.
The Fortinet Championship will feature a $8.4 million purse. The winner will take home a $1.512 million paycheck and 500 FedEx Cup points.
The aren’t any elevated events scheduled throughout the fall, as many top-level players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Rory McIlroy won’t be competing.
However, thanks to the new playoff rules, the fall schedule will still showcase a lot of talent, as players look to earn more points for the upcoming season. This week the field will be highlighted by Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Davis, Sahith Theegala, and more.
Unlike the other PGA Tour events, the top 90 will be paid out this weekend with the final players to make the cut walking home a small prize of $13,860.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500.
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Fortinet Championship Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021
The Fortinet Championship is a fairly new tournament that was introduced in 2007. It was been previously named the Safeway Open and Fry’s Electronics Open but has been rebranded as the Fortinet Championship since 2021.
The tournament will be played out of California and features an $8.4 million purse.
While the purse only increased by 5 percent year-over-year, the total prize money has steadily grown since being rebranded to the Fortinet Championship.
In 2021, the purse was $7 million and has grown by 20% in the last two years.
Check out the table below to view the Fortinet Championship purses and winners since 2007.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Fortinet Championship
|2023
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2022
|Max Homa (2)
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2021
|Max Homa
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Safeway Open
|2020
|Stewart Cink
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2019
|Cameron Champ
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2018
|Kevin Tway
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2017
|Brendan Steele (2)
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2016
|Brendan Steele
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|Frys.com Open
|2015
|Emiliano Grillo
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2014
|Bae Sang-moon
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2013
|Jimmy Walker
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2012
|Jonas Blixt
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2011
|Bryce Molder
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2010
|Rocco Mediate
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2009
|Troy Matteson
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2008
|Cameron Beckman
|5,000,000
|900,000
|Fry’s Electronics Open
|2007
|Mike Weir
|5,000,000
|900,000
