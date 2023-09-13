The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship this week for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner will take home a cool $1.512 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Fortinet Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Tour fall schedule will feature seven events as players continue to compete for FedEx Cup points for the 2024 season. FedEx Cup points mean more now than ever as the first few signature events next year will be based on 2023 standings.

Players will compete for an $8.4 million purse this weekend at the Silverado Resort. The winner is set to take home a cool 18 percent of the purse for a grand total of $1.512M in prize money.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Fortinet Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Fortinet Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Fortinet Championship kicks off the fall schedule in 2023.

The stakes are higher than ever before this year and that’s been reflected in the purse value. There will be a total of $56.6 million up for grabs across all seven events this fall.

The Fortinet Championship will feature a $8.4 million purse. The winner will take home a $1.512 million paycheck and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The aren’t any elevated events scheduled throughout the fall, as many top-level players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Rory McIlroy won’t be competing.

However, thanks to the new playoff rules, the fall schedule will still showcase a lot of talent, as players look to earn more points for the upcoming season. This week the field will be highlighted by Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Davis, Sahith Theegala, and more.

Unlike the other PGA Tour events, the top 90 will be paid out this weekend with the final players to make the cut walking home a small prize of $13,860.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500. 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Fortinet Championship Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021

The Fortinet Championship is a fairly new tournament that was introduced in 2007. It was been previously named the Safeway Open and Fry’s Electronics Open but has been rebranded as the Fortinet Championship since 2021.

The tournament will be played out of California and features an $8.4 million purse.

While the purse only increased by 5 percent year-over-year, the total prize money has steadily grown since being rebranded to the Fortinet Championship.

In 2021, the purse was $7 million and has grown by 20% in the last two years.

Check out the table below to view the Fortinet Championship purses and winners since 2007.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Fortinet Championship 2023 8,400,000 1,512,000 2022 Max Homa (2) 8,000,000 1,440,000 2021 Max Homa 7,000,000 1,260,000 Safeway Open 2020 Stewart Cink 6,600,000 1,188,000 2019 Cameron Champ 6,600,000 1,188,000 2018 Kevin Tway 6,400,000 1,152,000 2017 Brendan Steele (2) 6,200,000 1,116,000 2016 Brendan Steele 6,000,000 1,080,000 Frys.com Open 2015 Emiliano Grillo 6,000,000 1,080,000 2014 Bae Sang-moon 6,000,000 1,080,000 2013 Jimmy Walker 5,000,000 900,000 2012 Jonas Blixt 5,000,000 900,000 2011 Bryce Molder 5,000,000 900,000 2010 Rocco Mediate 5,000,000 900,000 2009 Troy Matteson 5,000,000 900,000 2008 Cameron Beckman 5,000,000 900,000 Fry’s Electronics Open 2007 Mike Weir 5,000,000 900,000

