Fortinet Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 20% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship this week for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 Fortinet Championship winner will take home a cool $1.512 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Fortinet Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Tour fall schedule will feature seven events as players continue to compete for FedEx Cup points for the 2024 season. FedEx Cup points mean more now than ever as the first few signature events next year will be based on 2023 standings.

Players will compete for an $8.4 million purse this weekend at the Silverado Resort. The winner is set to take home a cool 18 percent of the purse for a grand total of $1.512M in prize money.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Fortinet Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Fortinet Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Fortinet Championship kicks off the fall schedule in 2023.

The stakes are higher than ever before this year and that’s been reflected in the purse value. There will be a total of $56.6 million up for grabs across all seven events this fall.

The Fortinet Championship will feature a $8.4 million purse. The winner will take home a $1.512 million paycheck and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The aren’t any elevated events scheduled throughout the fall, as many top-level players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Rory McIlroy won’t be competing.

However, thanks to the new playoff rules, the fall schedule will still showcase a lot of talent, as players look to earn more points for the upcoming season. This week the field will be highlighted by Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Davis, Sahith Theegala, and more.

Unlike the other PGA Tour events, the top 90 will be paid out this weekend with the final players to make the cut walking home a small prize of $13,860.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Fortinet Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $579,600
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500.
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st $55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060
66th $17,892
67th $17,724
68th $17,556
69th $17,388
70th $17,220
71st $17,052
72nd $16,884
73rd $16,716
74th $16,548
75th $16,380
76th $16,212
77th $16,044
78th $15,876
79th $15,708
80th $15,540
81st $15,372
82nd $15,204
83rd $15,036
84th $14,868
85th $14,700
86th $14,532
87th $14,364
88th $14,196
89th $14,028
90th $13,860

Fortinet Championship Purse Has Increased 20% Since 2021

The Fortinet Championship is a fairly new tournament that was introduced in 2007. It was been previously named the Safeway Open and Fry’s Electronics Open but has been rebranded as the Fortinet Championship since 2021.

The tournament will be played out of California and features an $8.4 million purse.

While the purse only increased by 5 percent year-over-year, the total prize money has steadily grown since being rebranded to the Fortinet Championship.

In 2021, the purse was $7 million and has grown by 20% in the last two years.

Check out the table below to view the Fortinet Championship purses and winners since 2007.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Fortinet Championship
2023 8,400,000 1,512,000
2022 Max Homa (2) 8,000,000 1,440,000
2021 Max Homa 7,000,000 1,260,000
Safeway Open
2020 Stewart Cink 6,600,000 1,188,000
2019 Cameron Champ 6,600,000 1,188,000
2018 Kevin Tway 6,400,000 1,152,000
2017 Brendan Steele (2) 6,200,000 1,116,000
2016 Brendan Steele 6,000,000 1,080,000
Frys.com Open
2015 Emiliano Grillo 6,000,000 1,080,000
2014 Bae Sang-moon 6,000,000 1,080,000
2013 Jimmy Walker 5,000,000 900,000
2012 Jonas Blixt 5,000,000 900,000
2011 Bryce Molder 5,000,000 900,000
2010 Rocco Mediate 5,000,000 900,000
2009 Troy Matteson 5,000,000 900,000
2008 Cameron Beckman 5,000,000 900,000
Fry’s Electronics Open
2007 Mike Weir 5,000,000 900,000

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
