Fortinet Championship 2023 Round 2 Tee Times & Leaderboard

The 2023 FedEx Cup fall schedule starts with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California at Silverado Resort and Spa.
While there isn’t a huge purse on the line this week, players still compete for FedEx Cup points. The event will boast 500 points and the field competes for signature spots for the upcoming season.
Round 1 wrapped up on Thursday night with Lucas Herbert leading the way shooting nine under for 63.
Fortinet Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
The competition is tight at the Fortinet Championship. After Round 1, Lucas Herbert is the first-round leader at nine under par while S.H. Kim is just behind him in second place at seven under.
The defending champion Max Homa shot a two under 73 to finish T34 on the day. While he’s still in contention, Homa will have a lot of work ahead of him in the next three rounds.
There is a full field at Silverado this weekend, meaning only the top 65 players, including ties, will make the cut at the end of the day.
Check out the Fortinet Championship standings after round 1 below.
|Position
|Player
|Total
|R1
|1
|Lucas Herbert
|-9
|63
|2
|S.H. Kim
|-7
|65
|T3
|Kelly Kraft
|-6
|66
|T3
|Jason Dufner
|-6
|66
|T3
|Harry Hall
|-6
|66
|T3
|Sung Kang
|-6
|66
|T3
|Zac Blair
|-6
|66
|T3
|Mark Hubbard
|-6
|66
|T9
|Sangmoon Bae
|-5
|67
|T9
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-5
|67
|T9
|Kevin Streelman
|-5
|67
|T9
|Justin Lower
|-5
|67
|T13
|Kevin Roy
|-4
|68
|T13
|Callum Tarren
|-4
|68
|T13
|Sahith Theegala
|-4
|68
|T13
|Cam Davis
|-4
|68
|T13
|Eric Cole
|-4
|68
|T13
|Kramer Hickok
|-4
|68
|T13
|Sam Ryder
|-4
|68
|T20
|David Lipsky
|-3
|69
|T20
|Joel Dahmen
|-3
|69
|T20
|Chad Ramey
|-3
|69
|T20
|Kevin Kisner
|-3
|69
|T20
|Zach Johnson
|-3
|69
|T20
|Doc Redman
|-3
|69
|T20
|Greyson Sigg
|-3
|69
|T20
|Hayden Springer
|-3
|69
|T20
|Austin Cook
|-3
|69
|T20
|Justin Thomas
|-3
|69
|T20
|Brendon Todd
|-3
|69
|T20
|Doug Ghim
|-3
|69
|T20
|Robby Shelton
|-3
|69
|T20
|Vince Whaley
|-3
|69
|T34
|Beau Hossler
|-2
|70
|T34
|Carson Young
|-2
|70
|T34
|Harrison Endycott
|-2
|70
|T34
|D.J. Trahan
|-2
|70
|T34
|Max Homa
|-2
|70
|T34
|Luke List
|-2
|70
|T34
|Matt Kuchar
|-2
|70
|T34
|Martin Laird
|-2
|70
|T34
|K.H. Lee
|-2
|70
|T34
|Henrik Norlander
|-2
|70
|T34
|Ryan Moore
|-2
|70
|T34
|Jonathan Byrd
|-2
|70
|T34
|Preston Summerhays(a)
|-2
|70
|T34
|Peter Kuest
|-2
|70
|T34
|William McGirt
|-2
|70
|T34
|Tommy Gainey
|-2
|70
|T34
|Jimmy Walker
|-2
|70
|T34
|Dylan Wu
|-2
|70
|T34
|Davis Thompson
|-2
|70
|T34
|Russell Knox
|-2
|70
|T34
|Cameron Percy
|-2
|70
|T34
|Ben Crane
|-2
|70
|T34
|Harry Higgs
|-2
|70
|T34
|Scott Harrington
|-2
|70
|T34
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-2
|70
|T34
|Tom Johnson
|-2
|–
|T60
|Sean O’Hair
|-1
|71
|T60
|D.A. Points
|-1
|71
|T60
|Ricky Barnes
|-1
|71
|T60
|Erik van Rooyen
|-1
|71
|T60
|Brian Gay
|-1
|71
|T60
|J.J. Spaun
|-1
|71
|T60
|Patton Kizzire
|-1
|71
|T60
|Hank Lebioda
|-1
|71
|T60
|C.T. Pan
|-1
|71
|T60
|Austin Smotherman
|-1
|71
|T60
|Trevor Cone
|-1
|71
|T60
|Fred Biondi
|-1
|71
|T60
|MJ Daffue
|-1
|71
|T60
|Austin Eckroat
|-1
|71
|T60
|Matthias Schwab
|-1
|71
|T60
|Peter Malnati
|-1
|71
|T60
|J.B. Holmes
|-1
|71
|T60
|Scott Stallings
|-1
|71
|T60
|Stewart Cink
|-1
|71
|T60
|Richy Werenski
|-1
|71
|T60
|Martin Trainer
|-1
|71
|T60
|Chesson Hadley
|-1
|71
|T60
|Justin Suh
|-1
|71
|T60
|Nate Lashley
|-1
|71
|T60
|James Hahn
|-1
|71
|T60
|Cyril Bouniol
|-1
|71
|T86
|Paul Haley II
|E
|72
|T86
|Ryan Palmer
|E
|72
|T86
|Will Gordon
|E
|72
|T86
|Garrick Higgo
|E
|72
|T86
|Andrew Landry
|E
|72
|T86
|Andrew Putnam
|E
|72
|T86
|Andrew Novak
|E
|72
|T86
|Chris Stroud
|E
|72
|T86
|Matt NeSmith
|E
|72
|T86
|Sam Stevens
|E
|72
|T86
|Carl Yuan
|E
|72
|T86
|Zecheng Dou
|E
|72
|T86
|Greg Chalmers
|E
|72
|T86
|Ben Taylor
|E
|72
|T86
|Robert Streb
|E
|72
|T86
|Mackenzie Hughes
|E
|72
|T86
|Stephan Jaeger
|E
|72
|T86
|Taylor Montgomery
|E
|72
|T86
|Tano Goya
|E
|72
|T86
|Augusto Núñez
|E
|–
|T106
|Tyson Alexander
|1
|73
|T106
|Cameron Champ
|1
|73
|T106
|Webb Simpson
|1
|73
|T106
|Kevin Tway
|1
|73
|T106
|Kyle Stanley
|1
|73
|T106
|Scott Brown
|1
|73
|T106
|Kevin Stadler
|1
|73
|T106
|Ben Martin
|1
|73
|T106
|Derek Ernst
|1
|73
|T106
|Ryan Armour
|1
|73
|T106
|Cody Gribble
|1
|73
|T106
|Matti Schmid
|1
|73
|T106
|Ryan Gerard
|1
|73
|T106
|Henry Chung
|1
|73
|T106
|Morgan Deneen
|1
|73
|T106
|Aaron Baddeley
|1
|73
|T106
|Akshay Bhatia
|1
|73
|T106
|Chez Reavie
|1
|73
|T106
|Tyler Duncan
|1
|73
|T106
|Brice Garnett
|1
|73
|T106
|S.Y. Noh
|1
|73
|T127
|Wesley Bryan
|2
|74
|T127
|Kevin Yu
|2
|74
|T127
|Kevin Chappell
|2
|74
|T127
|Alex Noren
|2
|74
|T127
|Taylor Pendrith
|2
|74
|T127
|Brian Stuard
|2
|74
|T127
|Max McGreevy
|2
|74
|T127
|Troy Merritt
|2
|74
|T127
|Nick Hardy
|2
|74
|T127
|Lanto Griffin
|2
|74
|T127
|Nico Echavarria
|2
|74
|T127
|Michael Gligic
|2
|T127
|Jacob Bergeron
|2
|–
|T140
|Dylan Frittelli
|3
|75
|T140
|Adam Long
|3
|75
|T140
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3
|75
|T140
|Nick Watney
|3
|75
|T140
|Devon Bling
|3
|–
|T145
|Derek Lamely
|4
|76
|T145
|Charley Hoffman
|4
|76
|T145
|Geoff Ogilvy
|4
|76
|T145
|Blake Hathcoat
|4
|–
|T149
|Arjun Atwal
|5
|77
|T149
|Scott Piercy
|5
|77
|T149
|Trevor Werbylo
|5
|77
|T149
|Brent Grant
|5
|–
|T149
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|5
|–
|T154
|Brandon Matthews
|6
|78
|T154
|Jim Herman
|6
|78
|156
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|7
|79
Fortinet Championship Round 2 Tee Times
With the field playing on the West Coast, the tee times will be late for fans in the Eastern Time Zones.
After Round 1, William McGirt, Brian Stuard, and Max McGreevy will be the first to tee off. Meanwhile, the last pairing, Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, and Morgan Deneen at 5:17 p.m. ET.
Check out the Fortinet Championship Round 2 tee times below.
|Tee Times
|Group
|9:55 a.m.
|William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy
|9:55 a.m.*
|Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue
|10:06 a.m.
|Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall
|10:06 a.m.*
|Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou
|10:17 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor
|10:17 a.m.*
|Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy
|10:28 a.m.
|Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt
|10:28 a.m.*
|Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
|10:39 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings
|10:39 a.m.*
|Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
|10:50 a.m.
|Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski
|10:50 a.m.*
|Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
|11:01 a.m.
|Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger
|11:01 a.m.*
|Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu
|11:12 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok
|11:12 a.m.*
|Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson
|11:23 a.m.
|Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh
|11:23 a.m.*
|Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley
|11:34 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane
|11:34 a.m.*
|Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:45 a.m.
|S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs
|11:45 a.m.*
|James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower
|11:56 a.m.
|Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland
|11:56 a.m.*
|Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant
|12:07 p.m.
|Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron
|12:07 p.m.*
|Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz
|3:05 p.m.
|Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young
|3:05 p.m.*
|Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II
|3:16 p.m.
|Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott
|3:16 p.m.*
|Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points
|3:27 p.m.
|Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander
|3:27 p.m.*
|Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky
|3:38 p.m.
|Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen
|3:38 p.m.*
|Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay
|3:49 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
|3:49 p.m.*
|J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
|4:00 p.m.
|K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson
|4:00 p.m.*
|Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry
|4:11 p.m.
|Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak
|4:11 p.m.*
|Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim
|4:22 p.m.
|Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown
|4:22 p.m.*
|Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander
|4:33 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg
|4:33 p.m.*
|Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler
|4:44 p.m.
|Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman
|4:44 p.m.*
|Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst
|4:55 p.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid
|4:55 p.m.*
|Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman
|5:06 p.m.
|Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy
|5:06 p.m.*
|Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard
|5:17 p.m.
|Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen
|5:17 p.m.*
|Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)
