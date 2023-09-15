Fortinet Championship 2023 Round 2 Tee Times & Leaderboard

The 2023 FedEx Cup fall schedule starts with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California at Silverado Resort and Spa.

While there isn’t a huge purse on the line this week, players still compete for FedEx Cup points. The event will boast 500 points and the field competes for signature spots for the upcoming season.

Round 1 wrapped up on Thursday night with Lucas Herbert leading the way shooting nine under for 63.

Fortinet Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

The competition is tight at the Fortinet Championship. After Round 1, Lucas Herbert is the first-round leader at nine under par while S.H. Kim is just behind him in second place at seven under.

The defending champion Max Homa shot a two under 73 to finish T34 on the day. While he’s still in contention, Homa will have a lot of work ahead of him in the next three rounds.

There is a full field at Silverado this weekend, meaning only the top 65 players, including ties, will make the cut at the end of the day.

Check out the Fortinet Championship standings after round 1 below.

Position Player Total R1 1 Lucas Herbert -9 63 2 S.H. Kim -7 65 T3 Kelly Kraft -6 66 T3 Jason Dufner -6 66 T3 Harry Hall -6 66 T3 Sung Kang -6 66 T3 Zac Blair -6 66 T3 Mark Hubbard -6 66 T9 Sangmoon Bae -5 67 T9 Satoshi Kodaira -5 67 T9 Kevin Streelman -5 67 T9 Justin Lower -5 67 T13 Kevin Roy -4 68 T13 Callum Tarren -4 68 T13 Sahith Theegala -4 68 T13 Cam Davis -4 68 T13 Eric Cole -4 68 T13 Kramer Hickok -4 68 T13 Sam Ryder -4 68 T20 David Lipsky -3 69 T20 Joel Dahmen -3 69 T20 Chad Ramey -3 69 T20 Kevin Kisner -3 69 T20 Zach Johnson -3 69 T20 Doc Redman -3 69 T20 Greyson Sigg -3 69 T20 Hayden Springer -3 69 T20 Austin Cook -3 69 T20 Justin Thomas -3 69 T20 Brendon Todd -3 69 T20 Doug Ghim -3 69 T20 Robby Shelton -3 69 T20 Vince Whaley -3 69 T34 Beau Hossler -2 70 T34 Carson Young -2 70 T34 Harrison Endycott -2 70 T34 D.J. Trahan -2 70 T34 Max Homa -2 70 T34 Luke List -2 70 T34 Matt Kuchar -2 70 T34 Martin Laird -2 70 T34 K.H. Lee -2 70 T34 Henrik Norlander -2 70 T34 Ryan Moore -2 70 T34 Jonathan Byrd -2 70 T34 Preston Summerhays(a) -2 70 T34 Peter Kuest -2 70 T34 William McGirt -2 70 T34 Tommy Gainey -2 70 T34 Jimmy Walker -2 70 T34 Dylan Wu -2 70 T34 Davis Thompson -2 70 T34 Russell Knox -2 70 T34 Cameron Percy -2 70 T34 Ben Crane -2 70 T34 Harry Higgs -2 70 T34 Scott Harrington -2 70 T34 Kyle Westmoreland -2 70 T34 Tom Johnson -2 – T60 Sean O’Hair -1 71 T60 D.A. Points -1 71 T60 Ricky Barnes -1 71 T60 Erik van Rooyen -1 71 T60 Brian Gay -1 71 T60 J.J. Spaun -1 71 T60 Patton Kizzire -1 71 T60 Hank Lebioda -1 71 T60 C.T. Pan -1 71 T60 Austin Smotherman -1 71 T60 Trevor Cone -1 71 T60 Fred Biondi -1 71 T60 MJ Daffue -1 71 T60 Austin Eckroat -1 71 T60 Matthias Schwab -1 71 T60 Peter Malnati -1 71 T60 J.B. Holmes -1 71 T60 Scott Stallings -1 71 T60 Stewart Cink -1 71 T60 Richy Werenski -1 71 T60 Martin Trainer -1 71 T60 Chesson Hadley -1 71 T60 Justin Suh -1 71 T60 Nate Lashley -1 71 T60 James Hahn -1 71 T60 Cyril Bouniol -1 71 T86 Paul Haley II E 72 T86 Ryan Palmer E 72 T86 Will Gordon E 72 T86 Garrick Higgo E 72 T86 Andrew Landry E 72 T86 Andrew Putnam E 72 T86 Andrew Novak E 72 T86 Chris Stroud E 72 T86 Matt NeSmith E 72 T86 Sam Stevens E 72 T86 Carl Yuan E 72 T86 Zecheng Dou E 72 T86 Greg Chalmers E 72 T86 Ben Taylor E 72 T86 Robert Streb E 72 T86 Mackenzie Hughes E 72 T86 Stephan Jaeger E 72 T86 Taylor Montgomery E 72 T86 Tano Goya E 72 T86 Augusto Núñez E – T106 Tyson Alexander 1 73 T106 Cameron Champ 1 73 T106 Webb Simpson 1 73 T106 Kevin Tway 1 73 T106 Kyle Stanley 1 73 T106 Scott Brown 1 73 T106 Kevin Stadler 1 73 T106 Ben Martin 1 73 T106 Derek Ernst 1 73 T106 Ryan Armour 1 73 T106 Cody Gribble 1 73 T106 Matti Schmid 1 73 T106 Ryan Gerard 1 73 T106 Henry Chung 1 73 T106 Morgan Deneen 1 73 T106 Aaron Baddeley 1 73 T106 Akshay Bhatia 1 73 T106 Chez Reavie 1 73 T106 Tyler Duncan 1 73 T106 Brice Garnett 1 73 T106 S.Y. Noh 1 73 T127 Wesley Bryan 2 74 T127 Kevin Yu 2 74 T127 Kevin Chappell 2 74 T127 Alex Noren 2 74 T127 Taylor Pendrith 2 74 T127 Brian Stuard 2 74 T127 Max McGreevy 2 74 T127 Troy Merritt 2 74 T127 Nick Hardy 2 74 T127 Lanto Griffin 2 74 T127 Nico Echavarria 2 74 T127 Michael Gligic 2 T127 Jacob Bergeron 2 – T140 Dylan Frittelli 3 75 T140 Adam Long 3 75 T140 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 75 T140 Nick Watney 3 75 T140 Devon Bling 3 – T145 Derek Lamely 4 76 T145 Charley Hoffman 4 76 T145 Geoff Ogilvy 4 76 T145 Blake Hathcoat 4 – T149 Arjun Atwal 5 77 T149 Scott Piercy 5 77 T149 Trevor Werbylo 5 77 T149 Brent Grant 5 – T149 Chase Sienkiewicz 5 – T154 Brandon Matthews 6 78 T154 Jim Herman 6 78 156 Ted Potter, Jr. 7 79

Fortinet Championship Round 2 Tee Times

With the field playing on the West Coast, the tee times will be late for fans in the Eastern Time Zones.

After Round 1, William McGirt, Brian Stuard, and Max McGreevy will be the first to tee off. Meanwhile, the last pairing, Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, and Morgan Deneen at 5:17 p.m. ET.

Check out the Fortinet Championship Round 2 tee times below.

Tee Times Group 9:55 a.m. William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy 9:55 a.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue 10:06 a.m. Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall 10:06 a.m.* Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou 10:17 a.m. Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor 10:17 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy 10:28 a.m. Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt 10:28 a.m.* Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala 10:39 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings 10:39 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis 10:50 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski 10:50 a.m.* Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 11:01 a.m. Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger 11:01 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu 11:12 a.m. Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 11:12 a.m.* Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson 11:23 a.m. Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh 11:23 a.m.* Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley 11:34 a.m. Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane 11:34 a.m.* Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:45 a.m. S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs 11:45 a.m.* James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower 11:56 a.m. Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland 11:56 a.m.* Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant 12:07 p.m. Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron 12:07 p.m.* Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz 3:05 p.m. Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young 3:05 p.m.* Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II 3:16 p.m. Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott 3:16 p.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points 3:27 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander 3:27 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky 3:38 p.m. Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen 3:38 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay 3:49 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar 3:49 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List 4:00 p.m. K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson 4:00 p.m.* Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry 4:11 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak 4:11 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim 4:22 p.m. Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown 4:22 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander 4:33 p.m. C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg 4:33 p.m.* Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler 4:44 p.m. Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman 4:44 p.m.* Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst 4:55 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid 4:55 p.m.* Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman 5:06 p.m. Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy 5:06 p.m.* Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard 5:17 p.m. Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen 5:17 p.m.* Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

Golf Betting Guides 2023