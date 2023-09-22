Fox Sports’ NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre, the co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, has released his NFL Week 3 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three picks in Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 3 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 3 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports betting writer Jason McIntyre is offering his expert picks and predictions for three Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET in the afternoon.

Colts (+8)

Although the Indianapolis Colts are without starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, they can still cover the spread with backup Gardner Minshew, according to McIntyre.

“After missing six starters last week, you can add [Ravens] pass rusher Odafe Oweh, No. 1 running back Justice Hill, and receivers Odell Beckham and Devin Duvernay to that list,” he wrote.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Ravens sleepwalk through the early portions of this game and then wake up and win but not fail to cover. Gardner Minshew, starting for concussed rookie Anthony Richardson, has been with head coach Shane Steichen for three years in Philly and should have success keeping it close.

“The concern here for the Colts is that they have a banged-up offensive line, and two of the top two players at the position (Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson) hit the injury report Wednesday.”

Browns (-3)

Equally important, McIntyre isn’t overreacting to the Cleveland Browns’ Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Browns lost Nick Chubb due to a gruesome left knee injury, their defense seems more than capable of carrying this team.

“The narrative about Cleveland after the Monday night disaster in Pittsburgh is that Nick Chubb is done for the season, DeShaun Watson is washed, Amari Cooper is banged up, and they won’t be able to move the ball. That’s the wrong way to approach the game, and that’s why I like the Browns here at a field goal.

“The Cleveland defense is the story. The Browns have not permitted an opponent into the red zone this season. The upgraded front four has been obliterating opponents, and the secondary — led by Grant Delpit — is much improved. Cleveland leads the NFL in QB knockdowns (14) and is third in pressure rate. So, expect Ryan Tannehill to be under pressure.”

Cowboys (-13)

For Jason McIntyre’s final pick, the Fox Sports analyst believes the Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. But there’s a chance that Dallas could be looking ahead to its next opponent. Will the Cowboys cover the spread? McIntyre was unsure on this one.

“The Cowboys are the wild card. I bet them personally, but I can’t give out a double-digit favorite here,” he wrote. “And Dallas could get caught looking ahead to next week’s matchup with the Patriots.

“The Cowboys could sleepwalk to a close win over a bad Arizona team with a head coach who was the DC of the Eagles last year and is familiar with what they want to do.”

Is this a trap game? There are always those five NFL games, more or less, each season that surprise everyone. There’s a slim chance that Arizona will cover the spread. Most bettors are unwilling to take that risk.

