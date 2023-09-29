Fox Sports’ NFL Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions

Fox Sports wagering expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has published his NFL Week 4 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Fox Sports analyst’s NFL Week 4 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Fox Sports NFL Week 4 Expert Picks and Predictions

Fox Sports gambling expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica has released his expert picks and predictions for three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Titans (+2.5)

Fallica is picking the Tennessee Titans to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He’s still unsure whether Cincinnati is actually a contender this season. “Monday night’s win was more about some poor decisions and turnovers by the Rams than anything the Bengals were great at,” he wrote.

“I still have my concerns over Joe Burrow’s health, and let’s be honest, the Cincinnati offense has not been its explosive self thus far. While the Titans offense has looked atrocious against anyone other than the Chargers, I’ll take Mike Vrabel’s team getting a couple of points here off the embarrassing loss at Cleveland.”

Saints (-3)

For another pick, Fallica thinks it will be business as usual for the New Orleans Saints at home versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “New Orleans has allowed 18, 17 and 15 points in its three games this season,” he wrote.

“And given what we saw from the Bucs offense Monday night, it would be hard to foresee them hitting the 20-point mark here. In Jameis Winston, we trust!”

Last season, Tom Brady and the Bucs swept the Saints. But the seven-time super bowl champ is now retired. New Orleans has dominated this team for a long time. The Saints won five straight matchups against the Bucs from 2018 to 2020. Plus, they swept Tampa in 2021.

Cowboys (-6.5)

The Dallas Cowboys lost 28-16 against the Arizona Cardinals last week, but the Fox Sports analyst isn’t writing off the NFC contender. After all, it’s only Week 4 and it was just one game.

“Coming off an embarrassing loss at Arizona, where the Cowboys allowed 400 yards and didn’t force a turnover, one would have to expect the Dallas defense to make life very hard for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

“New England has struggled mightily, scoring 15 points in a win over the Jets and gaining just 288 yards against the Dolphins. Look for the Cowboys defense to step up and keep this Patriots offense under wraps.”

Chris Fallica has the Cowboys holding the Patriots to less than 18 points.

