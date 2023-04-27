In a significant move for the Colorado Buffaloes, former Florida State edge player Derrick McLendon II has announced his commitment to the team. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound McLendon made the announcement via social media on Wednesday, bolstering head coach Deion Sanders’ roster as he works to rebuild after a wave of transfers.

McLendon joined Florida State in 2019 after receiving more than 15 Power 5 offers from strong college football programs. Throughout his time with the Seminoles, the Tucker, Georgia native saw his role on the field expand. During the 2022 season, McLendon started in 12 games, and racked up 3.5 sacks with 5 TFL.

With two years of eligibility remaining, McLendon’s transfer to Colorado is a significant boost for the Buffaloes’ defensive line.

Impressive Visit to Boulder

McLendon’s decision to join Colorado came after an official visit to Boulder last weekend. Also present during the visit were McLendon’s younger brother, Djimon McLendon, a 2026 defensive back recruit, and Brendan Gant, his former Florida State teammate.

Colorado was the first program to offer Djimon a position, and the Buffaloes left a strong impression on Gant, a versatile player with experience at both linebacker and safety.

Buffaloes Rebuilding Roster

Colorado’s football program has recently experienced a mass exodus, with 18 players entering the transfer portal on Monday alone. However, the addition of McLendon and the potential signing of other talented athletes signal a promising shift for the Buffaloes.

Coach Deion Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” has been hard at work rebuilding the roster, and securing McLendon is a critical step in the right direction.

As Colorado works to bounce back, sportsbooks have set their odds to win the national championship next season at +6600. With Coach Sanders at the helm, the Buffaloes are expected to make significant strides in their performance and continue to attract top-tier talent.

Additional Transfers on the Horizon

The commitment of Derrick McLendon is just the beginning for Colorado. Former Florida State linebacker Brendan Gant, who visited Boulder with McLendon, has also announced his transfer to the Buffaloes.

Gant brings a wealth of experience to the team, having recorded 112 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 43 appearances with the Seminoles.

These new additions to the Colorado Buffaloes showcase Coach Deion Sanders’ ability to attract and secure top talent. As the team rebuilds and develops under his leadership, fans and observers alike will be keeping a close eye on the Buffaloes’ progress in the upcoming seasons.

