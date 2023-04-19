Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) doubtful for Game 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) of the Milwaukee Bucks has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night’s first-round Game 2 matchup against the Miami Heat of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) has been downgraded to out as well.

This could be Antetokounmpo’s 20th game missed this season. In Milwaukee’s 130-117 loss in Game 1 this past Sunday, Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 4:13 left in the first quarter when he got fouled by Kevin Love and fell hard on his back.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/uvdyL94D0n — DK Nation (@dklive) April 18, 2023

The Bucks fell to 11-9 this season without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP stayed in the game to attempt his free throws and then headed to the locker room a few minutes later after picking up his second personal foul.

Although the seven-time All-Star returned to the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo walked off to the locker room again with 8:33 left in the half and was then ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Antetokounmpo ended his outing with six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes of action. “There was an X-ray that was clear here,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Game 1. “We’ll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Miami’s Kyle Lowry (knee) and Nikola Jokic (back) are listed as questionable for this contest. Tyler Herro (hand) remains out indefinitely. The Heat losing Herro is one thing, but the Bucks are much worse against playoff contenders without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) will not return to Game 1 of Bucks-Heat, per @ShamsCharania. Giannis sustained the injury on this collision with Kevin Love in the 1st quarter 🤕pic.twitter.com/ep8RFTvVfD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Furthermore, the Heat are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 road games. They’re also 5-1 in their previous six matchups versus Central Division opponents. Plus, the point total has gone over in Miami’s past six road games against Milwaukee.

Additionally, the Bucks are 15-5 in their past 20 home games. Milwaukee is 7-1 in its last eight meetings against Southeast Division teams. And the Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their previous five contests. However, without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, Milwaukee will have to step it up in this first-round series.

Notwithstanding injuries on both sides, at least the Bucks still have an advantage at home.

