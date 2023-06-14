The 2023 U.S. Open heads back to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1948.

Hosted by one of the most prestigious and exclusive courses in the country, the PGA Tour heads to Los Angeles Country Club for the 123rd U.S. Open.

While many have their eyes set on obvious favorites like world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepkam, and Rory McIlroy, the Golf Digest experts have put another player on top of their power rankings heading into the U.S. Open.

Instead, world No.6 Xander Schauffele topped Golf Digest’s U.S. Open Power Rankings and appears on the brink of a big break.

Schauffele has never won a major championship but with the Tour heading back to Los Angeles, the California native finds himself as the No.1 golfer to watch this week.

Xander Schauffele Ranks No.1 on US Open Power Rankings

Currently, Schauffele is ranked sixth on the Official World Golf Rankings.

So far this year, he’s played in 15 events and hasn’t missed a cut yet. Schauffele doesn’t have a win this season but he has eight top-10 appearances and he heads into the U.S. Open in great form.

In addition, Schauffele has finished T-7 or better in six of his last seven career U.S. Open starts. He comes in with good form, ranking fourth on the Tour in strokes gained. Schauffele will have the crowd on his side this week and will be a good bet to win in his home state.

According to BetOnline, he owns the seventh-best odds to win with the 2023 U.S. Open at +2000.

Scottie Scheffler behind Schauffele, Koekpa & Ftizpatrick on Golf Digest Power Rankings

Despite leading the Tour in strokes gained total and tee-to-green, Scottie Scheffler only sits fourth on the Golf Digest power rankings behind Schauffele, Koepka, and reigning champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

While the ranking might come as a surprise, Scheffler has lost touch with his putter. He ranks 148th in the field in the shots gained putting category. While his putter has been lousy, his ball striking has been unbelievable. Scheffler has finished 10th or better in eight of his last major starts.

Regardless of his stats, Golf Digest has ranked Brooks Koepka and Fitzpatrick ahead of the world’s best golfer.

Fitzpatrick looks to defend his U.S. Open title after winning his first major last year.

While he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick is back and looks like he’s coming back into form. After his performance at the RBC Canadian Open, Fitzpatrick sits 3rd on Golf Digest’s power rankings.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is unsurprisingly sitting in second.

After his year-long absence, Koepka is back and better than ever. He’s finished second and first in the first two majors this year. In addition to his hot streak, Koepka has a history of playing well at the U.S. Open, which should make him a popular bet this week.

Prior to last year when he finished T-55, Koekpa never finished outside the top five in his previous four appearances. Koepka seems to find a way to play his best on the Tour’s most difficult courses and the Los Angeles Country Club certainly fits the bill this weekend.

