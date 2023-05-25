NBA News and Rumors

Heat Guard Gabe Vincent Out For Game 5 With Ankle Injury

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent

The Miami Heat will be without starting point guard Gabe Vincent for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Vincent will miss the game because of a sprained ankle.

Miami Heat Will Be Without Gabe Vincent In Game 5

Vincent injured his ankle late in the Heat’s Game 4 loss against the Celtics.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Vincent worked out this morning to test his ankle, but the team ultimately decided to rule him out for Game 5.

“He went through his routine and workout this morning,” Spoelstra told reporters on Thursday. “Just wanted to get ahead of it. He is feeling better, just not quite good enough to play an Eastern Conference Finals game.”

Vincent has been terrific during the playoffs, averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists in 15 games. Through four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Vincent has averaged 17.5 points, highlighted by a 29-point outburst in a Game 3 victory.

Kyle Lowry may be added to the starting lineup to replace Vincent.

Miami Heat Hold A 3-1 Series Lead

The Heat held a commanding 3-0 lead before falling to the Celtics in Game 4.

The Celtics are trying to do the impossible as they attempt to become the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Since 1984, NBA teams that have gone down 3-0 in the series are 0-110.

The Heat now travel back to Boston to try and close out the Celtics in Game 5. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Heat NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Durant-Suns-NBA

Suns Reportedly Down to Five Finalists in New Head Coach Search

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 24 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Comments on LeBron’s Possible Retirement
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 24 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass.
LeBron James Next Team Odds: 76ers, Knicks Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots the ball.
LeBron James Retirement Odds: Will LeBron Walk Away Or Join Another Team?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
r1174936_608x342_16-9
When is Bronny James Draft Eligible for the NBA?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Jokic shot down Lakers in sweep (1)
NBA Playoffs 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets, Series MVP Nikola Jokic Sweeping Away LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
Will The Boston Celtics Fire Joe Mazzulla?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top