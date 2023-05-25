Heat Guard Gabe Vincent Out For Game 5 With Ankle Injury

The Miami Heat will be without starting point guard Gabe Vincent for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Vincent will miss the game because of a sprained ankle.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

Miami Heat Will Be Without Gabe Vincent In Game 5

Vincent injured his ankle late in the Heat’s Game 4 loss against the Celtics.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Vincent worked out this morning to test his ankle, but the team ultimately decided to rule him out for Game 5.

“He went through his routine and workout this morning,” Spoelstra told reporters on Thursday. “Just wanted to get ahead of it. He is feeling better, just not quite good enough to play an Eastern Conference Finals game.”

Vincent has been terrific during the playoffs, averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists in 15 games. Through four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Vincent has averaged 17.5 points, highlighted by a 29-point outburst in a Game 3 victory.

Kyle Lowry may be added to the starting lineup to replace Vincent.

Miami Heat Hold A 3-1 Series Lead

The Heat held a commanding 3-0 lead before falling to the Celtics in Game 4.

The Celtics are trying to do the impossible as they attempt to become the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Since 1984, NBA teams that have gone down 3-0 in the series are 0-110.

The Heat now travel back to Boston to try and close out the Celtics in Game 5. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

NBA Betting Guides 2023