College Football

Heisman Race Week 7: Caleb Williams Falls Away After Loss, Michael Penix Consolidates Favoritism

David Evans
Sports Editor
Week 7 of college football was a big one. Washington turned over Oregon, and USC failed to beat Notre Dame. This led to a shuffle in the pecking order in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Michael Penix Jr. takes the limelight with a standout performance, while Caleb Williams falls short. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy continues his steady ascent, with Bo Nix tumbling away.

The winners and losers of this week changed the face of the Heisman Race, as performances on the field directly impact the odds and the standing of these potential Heisman Trophy contenders. Let’s take a look at how the Heisman Race has been shaken up after this week’s games.

Winner: Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

Michael Penix Jr. showcased a remarkable performance, leading Washington to a tight victory over Oregon.

His stellar passing game, with four touchdowns, places him as a big favorite to win the Heisman Trophy as his exceptional season continues.

Loser: Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

Despite entering the week as the second favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Caleb Williams’ performance against Notre Dame was a setback.

His three interceptions contributed to USC’s loss, and his Heisman odds drifted to a distant +2000 as a result.

However, Williams still has some of the best stats in the country and is on par with last season, where he won the award.

Winner: J.J. McCarthy (QB, Michigan)

J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to a dominant victory over Indiana.

His efficient passing and three touchdowns strengthened his Heisman contention.

He might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country, but his odds now shift from 33/1 at the end of last week to just 9/1 after the Week 7 win.

Loser: Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)

Bo Nix had a decent personal performance but couldn’t steer Oregon past Washington.

Despite his efforts, the loss widened his Heisman odds to +4000 from +600 last week.

Nix did all he can, and the new odds seem a little disrespectful given his performance this year, but he is in the same boat as Caleb Williams, where the team loss seems to be considered more than individual performance on the year.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
