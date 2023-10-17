Week 7 of college football was a big one. Washington turned over Oregon, and USC failed to beat Notre Dame. This led to a shuffle in the pecking order in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Michael Penix Jr. takes the limelight with a standout performance, while Caleb Williams falls short. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy continues his steady ascent, with Bo Nix tumbling away.

The winners and losers of this week changed the face of the Heisman Race, as performances on the field directly impact the odds and the standing of these potential Heisman Trophy contenders. Let’s take a look at how the Heisman Race has been shaken up after this week’s games.

Winner: Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

Michael Penix Jr. threw 4 TD in Washington’s win over Oregon today. It was his 8th career game with 4 Pass TD for the Huskies, the most in program history. pic.twitter.com/Ll5XBZDbX6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 15, 2023

Week 7 stats: vs. Oregon W 36-33; 22/37, 302 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Michael Penix Jr. showcased a remarkable performance, leading Washington to a tight victory over Oregon.

His stellar passing game, with four touchdowns, places him as a big favorite to win the Heisman Trophy as his exceptional season continues.

Loser: Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

Not an ideal start for USC’s Caleb Williams vs Notre Dame, INT on first down.pic.twitter.com/6d4JpMm8XN https://t.co/PXjNxbGBie — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023

Week 7 stats: vs. Notre Dame L 20-48; 23/37, 199 yds, 1 TD, 3 INT

Despite entering the week as the second favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Caleb Williams’ performance against Notre Dame was a setback.

His three interceptions contributed to USC’s loss, and his Heisman odds drifted to a distant +2000 as a result.

However, Williams still has some of the best stats in the country and is on par with last season, where he won the award.

Winner: J.J. McCarthy (QB, Michigan)

JJ McCarthy is the most efficient QB in the country. Here are his week 7 highlights vs Indiana pic.twitter.com/bG7RmGng6y — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) October 17, 2023

Week 7 stats: vs. Indiana W 52-7; 14/17, 222 yds, 3 TDs

J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to a dominant victory over Indiana.

His efficient passing and three touchdowns strengthened his Heisman contention.

He might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country, but his odds now shift from 33/1 at the end of last week to just 9/1 after the Week 7 win.

Loser: Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)

Bo Nix will go down as an all-time great QB in Oregon Football History. He’s put up a TON of yards & touchdowns with the Ducks in 2 seasons But the one thing he’s been unable to do is beat Washington & Oregon St. He will leave Oregon with a losing record against their rivals. pic.twitter.com/ualDqe2z0i — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) October 15, 2023

Week 7 stats: vs. Washington L 36-33; 33/44, 337 yds, 2 TDs

Bo Nix had a decent personal performance but couldn’t steer Oregon past Washington.

Despite his efforts, the loss widened his Heisman odds to +4000 from +600 last week.

Nix did all he can, and the new odds seem a little disrespectful given his performance this year, but he is in the same boat as Caleb Williams, where the team loss seems to be considered more than individual performance on the year.

Heisman Trophy Winner Odds for 2023

Michael Penix Jr. : -140

: -140 Jordan Travis : +900

: +900 J.J. McCarthy : +900

: +900 Dillon Gabriel : +900

: +900 Jayden Daniels : +1400

: +1400 Drake Maye : +1800

: +1800 Caleb Williams : +2000

: +2000 Bo Nix: +4000

*Others available at BetOnline. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

