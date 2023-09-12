Every college football season, the race for the coveted Heisman Trophy sees some of the best talents vying for that ultimate individual accolade. And 2023 is no exception. As the season unfolds, two quarterbacks – Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Texas’ Quinn Ewers – have already begun making an early move for the trophy with impeccable Week 2 performances.

We’ve had some incredible performances early in this college football season, and we are just two weeks in. This week, two performers stood out in the Heisman Trophy Race, Quinn Ewers, who led Texas to a win in Tuscaloosa over Alabama, and Shedeur Sanders, the QB at Colorado who has taken the NCAA football world by storm with two incredible wins over TCU and Nebraska.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB

Week 2: vs. Nebraska, W 36-14

vs. Nebraska, W 36-14 Stat Line: 31/42, 393 yds, 2 TDs

31/42, 393 yds, 2 TDs Heisman Odds: +1400

Shedeur Sanders continues to make a statement, and his odds, while still at 14/1, could see a significant shift if he maintains his current trajectory. His commendable performance against TCU in Week 1 was supplemented with a dominating display when Nebraska visited Boulder. Despite starting the game as mere 2.5 point favorites, Colorado dismantled their opponents with a 36-14 scoreline.

The Buffaloes’ real litmus test will arrive in two weeks when they square off against Oregon. A victory against the Ducks could not only elevate Sanders’ Heisman chances but also position him as a top contender.

Quinn Ewers, Texas, QB

Week 2: @ Alabama, W 34-24

@ Alabama, W 34-24 Stat Line: 24/38, 349 yds, 3 TDs

24/38, 349 yds, 3 TDs Heisman Odds: +800

Tuscaloosa witnessed an upset as Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a defining victory against Alabama. Silencing critics, Ewers showcased his deep-passing prowess, validating his rise from 18/1 to 8/1 odds in the Heisman race, thus jumping his chances from 5% to an impressive 11%. The Longhorns now sit proudly at rank 4, pushing Alabama to the 10th spot.

Caleb Williams, USC, QB

Week 2: vs. Stanford, W 56-10

vs. Stanford, W 56-10 Stat Line: 19/21, 281 yds, 3 TDs; 21 rushing yds, TD

19/21, 281 yds, 3 TDs; 21 rushing yds, TD Heisman Odds: 4/1

At this juncture, USC’s Caleb Williams is the man to catch. With scintillating displays that have seen USC put up 56 points in every game, Williams is undeniably at the epicenter of their success. His latest demolition of Stanford solidifies his position as the current Heisman favorite. Should he continue on this trajectory, we might witness back-to-back Heisman glory for the prodigious QB.

Spotlight on Other Contenders:

Trending Up: Jordan Travis (QB, FSU): +500 JJ McCarthy (QB, Michigan): +1400 Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Ohio State): +2200

Trending Down: Jalen Milroe (QB, Alabama): +10000 Drake Maye (QB, UNC): +4000



The 2023 Heisman race is shaping up to be one for the ages. While early favorites emerge and others face setbacks, the landscape can change rapidly. Sanders, Ewers, and Williams have set the early pace, but as history has shown, the sprint for the Heisman is a marathon, not a sprint.

