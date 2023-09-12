Every college football season, the race for the coveted Heisman Trophy sees some of the best talents vying for that ultimate individual accolade. And 2023 is no exception. As the season unfolds, two quarterbacks – Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Texas’ Quinn Ewers – have already begun making an early move for the trophy with impeccable Week 2 performances.
We’ve had some incredible performances early in this college football season, and we are just two weeks in. This week, two performers stood out in the Heisman Trophy Race, Quinn Ewers, who led Texas to a win in Tuscaloosa over Alabama, and Shedeur Sanders, the QB at Colorado who has taken the NCAA football world by storm with two incredible wins over TCU and Nebraska.
Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB
- Week 2: vs. Nebraska, W 36-14
- Stat Line: 31/42, 393 yds, 2 TDs
- Heisman Odds: +1400
Shedeur Sanders continues to make a statement, and his odds, while still at 14/1, could see a significant shift if he maintains his current trajectory. His commendable performance against TCU in Week 1 was supplemented with a dominating display when Nebraska visited Boulder. Despite starting the game as mere 2.5 point favorites, Colorado dismantled their opponents with a 36-14 scoreline.
The Buffaloes’ real litmus test will arrive in two weeks when they square off against Oregon. A victory against the Ducks could not only elevate Sanders’ Heisman chances but also position him as a top contender.
Quinn Ewers, Texas, QB
- Week 2: @ Alabama, W 34-24
- Stat Line: 24/38, 349 yds, 3 TDs
- Heisman Odds: +800
Tuscaloosa witnessed an upset as Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a defining victory against Alabama. Silencing critics, Ewers showcased his deep-passing prowess, validating his rise from 18/1 to 8/1 odds in the Heisman race, thus jumping his chances from 5% to an impressive 11%. The Longhorns now sit proudly at rank 4, pushing Alabama to the 10th spot.
Caleb Williams, USC, QB
- Week 2: vs. Stanford, W 56-10
- Stat Line: 19/21, 281 yds, 3 TDs; 21 rushing yds, TD
- Heisman Odds: 4/1
At this juncture, USC’s Caleb Williams is the man to catch. With scintillating displays that have seen USC put up 56 points in every game, Williams is undeniably at the epicenter of their success. His latest demolition of Stanford solidifies his position as the current Heisman favorite. Should he continue on this trajectory, we might witness back-to-back Heisman glory for the prodigious QB.
Spotlight on Other Contenders:
- Trending Up:
- Trending Down:
The 2023 Heisman race is shaping up to be one for the ages. While early favorites emerge and others face setbacks, the landscape can change rapidly. Sanders, Ewers, and Williams have set the early pace, but as history has shown, the sprint for the Heisman is a marathon, not a sprint.
Complete List of 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner Odds After Week 2
- Caleb Williams: +400
- Jordan Travis: +500
- Quinn Ewers: +800
- Michael Penix Jr.: +1000
- J.J. McCarthy: +1400
- Shedeur Sanders: +1400
- Bo Nix: +1400
- Drew Allar: +2200
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +2200
- Sam Hartman: +2200
- Travis Hunter: +2500
- Joe Milton: +2500
- Carson Beck: +3300
- Dillon Gabriel: +3300
- Drake Maye: +3300
- Kyle McCord: +4000
- Tyler Van Dyke: +4000
- Jayden Daniels: +4000
- Audric Estime: +5000
- Blake Corum: +5000
- DJ Uiagalelei: +6000
- Cade Klubnik: +6600
- Conner Weigman: +8000
- TreVeyon Henderson: +8000
- Nick Singleton: +10000
- KJ Jefferson: +10000
- Spencer Rattler: +10000
- Quinshon Judkins: +10000
- Jalen Milroe: +10000
- Will Shipley: +10000
- Will Howard: +10000
- Dante Moore: +10000
- Raheim Sanders: +15000
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.