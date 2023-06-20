MMA

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera added to UFC 292 on August 19th

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
henry cejudo dominick cruz

The UFC has added a pivotal bantamweight contest between former champ Henry Cejudo and Marlon “Chito” Vera to its UFC 292 lineup in August. The fight is a clash of two of the most exciting and unpredictable fighters in the division, and it has the potential to be one of the most entertaining fights of the year.

Cejudo is a former two-division champion who is known for his explosive wrestling and his ability to finish fights. He retired from MMA in 2020, but he announced his return earlier this year as he came back to fight the current champ Aljamain Sterling but lost via split decision. Vera is a rising star in the bantamweight division who is known for his unorthodox striking and his never-say-die attitude. He is currently coming off a lopsided loss to Cory Sandhagen on his last time out.

Henry Cejudo needs to bounce back to stay relevant

Henry Cejudo is now at age 36 and isn’t getting any younger. He has always prided himself on being and beating the best and having championship gold around his waist. If he isn’t able to be victorious in this fight against Marlon Vera what else is truly left for him in this sport?

With that said, as this matchup goes Cejudo is a very well-rounded fighter who is dangerous in all areas. He is an excellent wrestler with a strong top game, and he also has a powerful striking arsenal. Vera is a more unorthodox fighter who is difficult to predict. He has a good striking game, and he is also a very good submission artist.

The key to this fight for Cejudo will be to use his wrestling to control Vera and keep him from landing his strikes. Cejudo will also need to be careful not to get caught in one of Vera’s submissions.

Vera’s best chance of winning this fight will be to use his movement and his striking to keep Cejudo guessing. Vera will need to be patient and wait for his opportunities to strike. He will also need to be careful not to get taken down by Cejudo which has plagued him in most of his losses.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera Early Prediction

I believe that this fight will be a close one. Cejudo has the better wrestling and the power to finish the fight, but Vera is a very difficult fighter to beat. I think that this fight will go the distance, and I am predicting a split-decision victory for Cejudo.

However, it is also possible that Vera could pull off an upset. He is a very dangerous fighter, and he has the skills to beat Cejudo. This fight is sure to be an exciting one, and I am looking forward to seeing it as most fight fans are as well.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
bellator 297

Bellator 297 Loses Two Bouts, Including Former Title Challenger

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
MMA
7871c75c02bc6813e18bde979b0ca511
PFL Light Heavyweight Rob Wilkinson tests positive for banned substance, removed from season
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
MMA
FxJkd01XwAAv10v (1)
AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 28 2023
MMA
Bellator-MMA-App-Icon
Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 25 2023
MMA
joe schilling
Former MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Wins Legal Battle over 2021 Bar Fight Controversy
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
MMA
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
MMA
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top