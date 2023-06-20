Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera added to UFC 292 on August 19th

The UFC has added a pivotal bantamweight contest between former champ Henry Cejudo and Marlon “Chito” Vera to its UFC 292 lineup in August. The fight is a clash of two of the most exciting and unpredictable fighters in the division, and it has the potential to be one of the most entertaining fights of the year.

Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. pic.twitter.com/B8nMSDPWH4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 20, 2023

Cejudo is a former two-division champion who is known for his explosive wrestling and his ability to finish fights. He retired from MMA in 2020, but he announced his return earlier this year as he came back to fight the current champ Aljamain Sterling but lost via split decision. Vera is a rising star in the bantamweight division who is known for his unorthodox striking and his never-say-die attitude. He is currently coming off a lopsided loss to Cory Sandhagen on his last time out.

Henry Cejudo needs to bounce back to stay relevant

Henry Cejudo is now at age 36 and isn’t getting any younger. He has always prided himself on being and beating the best and having championship gold around his waist. If he isn’t able to be victorious in this fight against Marlon Vera what else is truly left for him in this sport?

With that said, as this matchup goes Cejudo is a very well-rounded fighter who is dangerous in all areas. He is an excellent wrestler with a strong top game, and he also has a powerful striking arsenal. Vera is a more unorthodox fighter who is difficult to predict. He has a good striking game, and he is also a very good submission artist.

The key to this fight for Cejudo will be to use his wrestling to control Vera and keep him from landing his strikes. Cejudo will also need to be careful not to get caught in one of Vera’s submissions.

Vera’s best chance of winning this fight will be to use his movement and his striking to keep Cejudo guessing. Vera will need to be patient and wait for his opportunities to strike. He will also need to be careful not to get taken down by Cejudo which has plagued him in most of his losses.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera Early Prediction

I believe that this fight will be a close one. Cejudo has the better wrestling and the power to finish the fight, but Vera is a very difficult fighter to beat. I think that this fight will go the distance, and I am predicting a split-decision victory for Cejudo.

However, it is also possible that Vera could pull off an upset. He is a very dangerous fighter, and he has the skills to beat Cejudo. This fight is sure to be an exciting one, and I am looking forward to seeing it as most fight fans are as well.