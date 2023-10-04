How Much Does A Country Club of Jackson Membership Cost?

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will tee off on Thursday morning from The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

The golf course is an exquisite oasis right in the heart of Jackson. The Country Club of Jackson is a private club that has a rich history that dates back to 1914.

The club features top-tier amenities, including pools, tennis courts, spas, and more. It’s a timeless and elegant club known for championship golf and beautiful backdrops. With some of the best world-class dining experiences, the Country Club of Jackson offers a luxurious experience for all its members.

Since it’s a private course, the club is not open to the general public.

Fans can get glimpses of the club from events like the Sanderson Farms Championship but the only way to get a true experience is by becoming a member.

How Much is a Country of Club of Jackson Membership?

The Country Club of Jackson has solidified itself as a world-class golf course that exudes elegance and tradition. The grounds were crafted by renowned architect Charles Blair Macdonald, who used influences of Southern charm and sophistication around the club.

Unfortunately for fans, it’s not easy to become a member of The Country Club of Jackson. The club is private and does not publicly disclose its membership costs or dues.

But like most private clubs, members are expected to pay initiation fees and monthly dues. The Club will also probably feature different memberships like full, associate, junior, and more.

The rumored initiation fee at the Country Club of Jackson is around $50,000 with monthly dues of $2,000 on top, according to Country Club Magazine.

Country Club of Jackson Amenities

The Country Club of Jackson is a prestigious golf club. There are a lot of amenities members can take advantage of, including a golf course, tennis courts, swimming pools, fitness centers, spas, and more.

The club features 27 holes of championship golf which draws players from around the world to test their skills on the greens and fairways. The clubhouse is considered the central gathering place for members and is full of world-class dining options. The club even has practice facilities and childcare services for parents to enjoy the club.

