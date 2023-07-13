Golf News and Rumors

How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?

Gia Nguyen
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?

For the 13th time, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be hosting the Britsh Open. The 151st edition of the tournament will tee off in Hoylake, England. The historic golf club has hosted winners like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Bobby Jones, Peter Thompson, J.H. Taylor, and more.

The course received its royal designation in 1871 due to the patronage of Prince Arthur the Duke of Connaught, who is one of Queen Victoria’s younger sons.

Located in Hoylake, access to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club is simple. Unlike other golf clubs, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club is open to the public, where visitors are welcomed throughout the week including the weekend.

How Much Is A Membership At Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Despite hosting 13 Open Championships and many amateur events, there aren’t many stipulations on joining the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Golfers can freely reserve tee times but will be subjected to green fees, which could range from $240 USD in the low season to $300 USD in the high season.

Even corporate golf days are available at the club and can be booked directly for as little as $100 USD per person.

However, due to the 151st Open Championship, availability has been limited in 2023. The club won’t be available from June 17 to the end of July 30 due to the major championship.

While membership may require more stipulations, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club is currently accepting members.

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club encourages golfers to visit and become a member for a single day.

Like the best golf courses in the world, the initiation fee or yearly dues are likely high. At Royal Liverpool Golf Club, members are estimated to begin at $30,000 per annum.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Amenities and Rules

There are three different places visitors can elect to play, including the green tees (6800 yards), yellow tees (6300), and Black tees (5900) where ladies play from.

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club also has top-notch amenities, including a practice range, practice putting green, professional shop facilities, and unbelievable hospitality.

The course does enforce dress codes though.

On the course, players must wear conventional golf clothing with their shirts tucked and shorts tailored to knee length (for men). Golf wear can be worn throughout the club until 6 p.m. but shorts are forbidden upstairs at anytime. After 6 p.m. jacket and tie are required or an equivalent dress for ladies.

The club also has strict rules of no denim jeans, training shoes, or round-neck t-shirts on the course or in the clubhouse.

Visitors are required to dress accordingly.

