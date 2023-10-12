How Much Does A TPC Summerlin Membership Cost in Las Vegas?

The Shriners Children’s Open will tee off from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday afternoon. We’ll break down the cost of a TPC Summerlin membership in Las Vegas, along with the amenities and exclusive benefits for members at one of the top 100 private country clubs in America.

Named One of America’s Best Golf Courses by Golf Digest, TPC Summerlin has everything that golfers are looking for in a private golf club.

Along with a championship-level golf course, the country club features a 36,000-square-foot clubhouse, a PGA Tour-quality practice facility, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and access to five different dining venues. Members and their guests can enjoy West Coast-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on freshness and quality prepared by the Club’s Executive Chef and talented culinary team.

However, joining the private club isn’t easy with memberships extended by invitation only.

If golfers are lucky enough to be considered for a membership at TPC Summerlin, they can expect to fork up a pretty penny with initiation deposits running as high as $50,000. Read on to learn more about the different amenities and membership types available at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

TPC Summerlin Membership Costs: Initiation Deposit & Monthly Dues

Personal and corporate golf memberships are extended by invitation only based on availability. While prices may vary depending on the membership type, rumored initiation fees can run as high as $50,000 with annual dues coming in around $5,000 per year.

For golfers who simply want to take advantage of the lifestyle center and get exclusive access to food and beverage, there are a few different membership options available.

The club offers sports special and lifestyle special memberships, along with dining special memberships that give members clubhouse access, along with invitations to all club-sponsored food and beverage events.

Check out the complete TPC Summerlin membership costs below.

Membership Type Initiation Deposit Monthly Dues Member Privileges Personal Golf Prices Vary Prices Vary Multiple golf memberships are available Corporate Golf Prices Vary Prices Vary Multiple golf memberships are available Sport Special $7,500 $290 Full Lifestyle Center access (Tennis, Gym, and aquatics) and Clubhouse access, including all club-sponsored food and beverage events. Lifestyle Special $3,000 $205 Dining Special $2,500 $80 Clubhouse access, including all club-sponsored food and beverage events.

TPC Summerlin Member Privilges & Amenities

TPC Summerlin was named the “#1 Private Golf Course in Nevada” by Business Magazine in 2006 and for good reason.

Home to the Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin features a championship-level golf course with expansive fairways against rugged desert terrain. With lush bentgrass greens, a number of water features, and an unflinching desert landscape, TPC Summerlin is one of the most visually stunning courses in the U.S.

A par-72, 7,243-yard course, TPC Summerlin was designed by renowned golf architect Bobby Weed with the help of PGA Tour veteran Fuzzy Zoeller, who served as a consultant.

The course is part of the Tournament Players Club network, which means members have access to 33 TPC golf courses across North America.

In addition to golf, the clubhouse has a number of excellent dining and recreation options, including a PGA Tour-quality practice facility and a beautiful banquet hall. The 36,000-square-foot clubhouse has both casual and upscale dining options, along with a members’ lounge and an award-winning golf shop.

The country club also has five lighted tennis courts, a pickleball court, a junior Olympic swimming pool, a spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

