Golf News and Rumors

How Much Does A TPC Twin Cities Golf Membership Cost?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
How Much Does A TPC Twin Cities Golf Membership Cost?

The 3M Open will be hosted at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota on Thursday. As patrons flock to the golf course to check out one of the final PGA Tour events of the season, we’ll break down the cost of a TPC Twin Cities membership and how to gain access to one of Minnesota’s most prestigious golf courses.

Designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer, a Minnesota native, TPC Twin Cities has become one of the most prestigious courses in the U.S.

Not only is TPC Twin Cities the only PGA Tour property in Minnesota, but the club also offers exclusive amenities and benefits that make it one of the most coveted memberships.

However, unlike other private clubs that might require sponsorship from multiple existing members, anyone can apply for membership at TPC Twin Cities.

Per the club’s official website, “​​Membership invitations are extended at the discretion of TPC Twin Cities and are subject to application approval.”

Click here to fill out a TPC Twin Cities membership application for the exclusive golf club.

How Much Does A TPC Twin Cities Membership Cost?

While anyone can apply for a membership, the cost of joining TPC Twin Cities comes with an expensive price tag.

According to reports, initiation fees range between $35,000 and $40,000 with monthly dues ranging between $300 to $600.

Membership fees have been on the rise over the past year, according to a report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The average golf club membership in Minnesota has risen by an average of 20 percent in 2023.

Types of TPC Twin Cities Memberships

Part of the Tournament Players Club (TPC) network, TPC Twin Cities offers four different types of memberships:

  • Family
  • Corporate
  • Social
  • Non-Resident

Unlike other private golf courses, members are not required a food and beverage minimum, which can make the cost more affordable for the average American golfer.

TPC Twin Cities offers an incredible golf experience both on and off the course, including fantastic amenities, personal services, and a relaxing environment for all members.

The course, which is actually located approximately 20 minutes north of Minnesota in the suburb of Blane, is one of the private courses in the TPC network.

Who Owns And Operates TPC Twin Cities?

The PGA Tour owns and operates TPC Twin Cities, making it one of the most sought-after club memberships in the Minnesota-St.Paul region.

At TPC Twin Cities, members are not required to pay any capital assessments or contribute to course renovations.

Since opening in 2000, the PGA Tour has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in course and clubhouse improvements, all of which was paid for directly by the Tour.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2023- Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

3M Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Thomas Lehman
Tom Lehman’s Son Thomas Jr. To Make PGA Debut At 3M Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.4M
3M Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.4M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Brian Harman Earnings Reach Career-Best Mark In 2023 After British Open Win
Brian Harman Earnings Reach Career-Best Mark In 2023 After British Open Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
3M Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
3M Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Four
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 23 2023
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
2023 British Open: Live Updates Round Three
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top