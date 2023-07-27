How Much Does A TPC Twin Cities Golf Membership Cost?

The 3M Open will be hosted at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota on Thursday. As patrons flock to the golf course to check out one of the final PGA Tour events of the season, we’ll break down the cost of a TPC Twin Cities membership and how to gain access to one of Minnesota’s most prestigious golf courses.

Designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer, a Minnesota native, TPC Twin Cities has become one of the most prestigious courses in the U.S.

Not only is TPC Twin Cities the only PGA Tour property in Minnesota, but the club also offers exclusive amenities and benefits that make it one of the most coveted memberships.

However, unlike other private clubs that might require sponsorship from multiple existing members, anyone can apply for membership at TPC Twin Cities.

Per the club’s official website, “​​Membership invitations are extended at the discretion of TPC Twin Cities and are subject to application approval.”

Click here to fill out a TPC Twin Cities membership application for the exclusive golf club.

How Much Does A TPC Twin Cities Membership Cost?

While anyone can apply for a membership, the cost of joining TPC Twin Cities comes with an expensive price tag.

According to reports, initiation fees range between $35,000 and $40,000 with monthly dues ranging between $300 to $600.

Membership fees have been on the rise over the past year, according to a report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The average golf club membership in Minnesota has risen by an average of 20 percent in 2023.

Types of TPC Twin Cities Memberships

Part of the Tournament Players Club (TPC) network, TPC Twin Cities offers four different types of memberships:

Family

Corporate

Social

Non-Resident

Unlike other private golf courses, members are not required a food and beverage minimum, which can make the cost more affordable for the average American golfer.

TPC Twin Cities offers an incredible golf experience both on and off the course, including fantastic amenities, personal services, and a relaxing environment for all members.

The course, which is actually located approximately 20 minutes north of Minnesota in the suburb of Blane, is one of the private courses in the TPC network.

Who Owns And Operates TPC Twin Cities?

The PGA Tour owns and operates TPC Twin Cities, making it one of the most sought-after club memberships in the Minnesota-St.Paul region.

At TPC Twin Cities, members are not required to pay any capital assessments or contribute to course renovations.

Since opening in 2000, the PGA Tour has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in course and clubhouse improvements, all of which was paid for directly by the Tour.

