For the second year in a row, the LIV Golf Team Championships will be held at the Trump National Doral Golf Club just outside of Miami, Florida. The Trump Organization bought the golf resort in 2012 for $150 million. The property’s name was changed to Trump National Doral and a $250 million renovation began in 2013.

During the sale of the property, the Trump Organization only bought four of the five golf courses, excluding the fifth “Great White Course” due to its potential for redevelopment.

Donald Trump owns 16 different golf properties around the world including three properties in Florida. Three of his golf courses, including the National Doral Golf Club have hosted LIV Golf events this season.

While it’s not his most popular golf course, the Trump National Doral Golf Club is ranked as the 29th-best course in Florida. As a leading course in the Sunshine State, members can expect to pay $70,000 alone in initiation fees.

Trump National Doral Golf Club Amenities

There are multiple reasons to visit the Trump National Doral Golf Club. The resort has been renovated completely in the last 10 years featuring world-class amenities.

Not only does the resort have breathtaking views but the property appeals to couples and families as well. Their resort has a Royal Palm Pool, which features 18 cabanas and a 125 ft waterslide, a 48,000 sq ft spa, and a full-service salon along with a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts, and multiple dining options.

Members have access to taking daily fitness classes or even getting professional tennis lessons. The resort even features four golf courses, including a championship golf course on the Blue Monster course.

There are different types of memberships available but a full golf membership provides unbeatable perks like access to a member-only clubhouse, no green fees, member-only courses, unlimited access to the driving range, and complimentary tennis, along with discounts on food, spa services, pro shop and resort accommodations.

Trump National Doral Golf Club Membership Fees

Ultimately, Trump National Doral Club is a golf utopia for fans and players of all experience levels. However, memberships don’t come cheap. While the course is open to the public, new members are expected to pay $70,000 in initiation fees alone.

The monthly dues are an estimated $1,500 a month.

There are multiple memberships available at the course, including full golf, junior golf, corporate, and social memberships, but the most expensive type is a full golf membership.

