The PGA Tour season is coming to an end. The Tour Championship will tee off from East Lake Golf Course on Thursday.

For a very select few, the rest of the year will be considered an offseason. But for others, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour released the 2024 schedule along with an updated format. The new format had huge implications for players at the end of the playoffs, as the top 50 FedEx Cup players (those who qualified for the BMW Championship) received automatic entry into all Signature Events next year.

In addition, the new schedule has opened the door for a longer golf season that will extend all the way to January for some players. For players outside the top 50, the fall schedule is used to improve their status for the following year by earning more FedEx Cup points.

New 2024 PGA Tour Schedule Format Creates Offseason

Due to the new schedule format for 2024, many stars are going to have a long offseason this year. The top 50 players receive an automatic exemption to the Signature Events in 2024, along with full status on the Tour. Since they have already qualified for the biggest events, players in the BMW Championship don’t necessarily need to continue playing on the PGA Tour until January.

At the end of the fall season, any players ranked 51 to 60 on the FedEx Cup standings will also earn a spot in the first two Signature Events of 2024. All players that advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship (top 70) have full status for next season.

However, players who finished between No.71 to 125 will need to play in the fall events to maintain their full status for next season.

In the new format, the top 50 players have little incentive to step into another competition until next year. That means the best players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy will have longer periods off and will be playing in very select tournaments.

Do PGA Tour Players Want an Offseason?

Any players that qualified for the BMW Championship will have a chance to play in any event they want next season. That means there isn’t much to play for in the fall except for month and world ranking points.

While some players are excited to have some time off, others are skeptical about the amount of time between important events before the PGA Tour begins.

After the Tour Championship, it could potentially be a 20-week break for players until the start of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Some players like Tommy Fleetwood are afraid of getting rusty and won’t be taking that much time off. However, Fleetwood mentions that for top-tier players like McIlroy and Rahm, the time off won’t affect their game much.

“I think Rory and Jon [Rahm] might be different,” Fleetwood said. “They can take time off, come back and get into it after a few weeks and still win a major.”

