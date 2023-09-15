As Week 3 of the college football season approaches, the excitement in the air is palpable. While many are navigating through expensive subscription options or hustling for elusive tickets, a significant number are discovering the convenience of live streaming. The digital era ensures that celebrating a pivotal moment from your top team doesn’t have to dent your wallet. In this article, we’ll navigate you through the process of streaming college football games live, by streaming them for free.



Week 2 proved to be a memorable one, particularly with Quinn Ewers shining brightly in Texas’s stunning victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. As we venture into Week 3, the action promises to be just as thrilling. Let’s delve into the anticipated highlights of this week’s matchups and reveal where you can catch these games for free.

Week 3 Schedule Highlights

LSU (14) @ Mississippi State

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 12:00 pm Channel: ESPN





South Carolina @ Georgia (1)

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 3:30 pm

Channel: CBS





Tennessee (11) @ Florida

Date: Saturday, September 16th Time: 7:00 pm Channel: ESPN



Colorado State @ Colorado (18)

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 10:00 pm Channel: ESPN



Make sure to have these games marked on your calendar. With the free streaming options provided, you won’t have to miss out on any of the action.

How to Watch College Football For Free

Streaming Platforms: YouTube TV: Renowned for its broad channel lineup, YouTube TV encompasses most primary sports channels and extends a complimentary trial for first-time users. FuboTV: Tailored for the sports enthusiasts, FuboTV offers a 24-hour free trial and features channels such as the SEC network. DirecTV: Beyond conventional satellite TV, DirecTV boasts a streaming option that comes with a 5-day free trial, granting viewers the opportunity to tune into several games during this period.



Network Apps: Get live college football directly on your smartphone or tablet through dedicated apps like: ESPN App FOX Sports App Peacock

Live Stream College Football for Free

However, it’s not just traditional TV channels and apps that offer a free viewing experience. Top sportsbooks are now increasingly offering free streaming services for customers to watch college football games at no charge.