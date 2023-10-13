Week 7 of college football is already upon us. Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun? Fans are struggling with expensive subscription options or trying hard to get tickets to their favorite teams’ games. However, many are finding out that watching events online is simple. And, you don’t have to spend anything to enjoy big games and wins with your favorite team. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to live stream college football games for free in Week 7.

Week 6 of college football was highlighted by Oklahoma’s win over Texas in the Red Rivalry, and Miami’s win-turned-loss thanks to not taking a knee. But what’s on tap for Week 7 of NCAA football?

This week’s highlights include eighth-ranked Oregon taking on seventh-ranked Washington and USC taking on Notre Dame. But they are far from the only big games on the Week 7 college football schedule. Let’s take a look at some more of the highlights for Week 7.

Week 7 Schedule Highlights

Arkansas @ Alabama (11)

Date: Saturday, October 14th

Time: 12:00 pm Channel: ESPN





Oregon (8) @ Washington (7)

Date: Saturday, October 14th Time: 3:30 pm

Channel: ABC





USC (10) @ Notre Dame (21)

Date: Saturday, October 14th Time: 7:30 pm Channel: NBC



Miami (25) @ North Carolina (12)

Date: Saturday, October 14th Time: 7:30 pm Channel: ABC



Make sure to mark these games on your calendar. With the free streaming options provided, you won’t have to miss out on any of the high-octane college football action.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch College Football For Free

Streaming Platforms

YouTube TV: Known for having a wide selection of channels, YouTube TV lets you watch a majority of the big sports channels and has a free trial for new accounts.

Known for having a wide selection of channels, YouTube TV lets you watch a majority of the big sports channels and has a free trial for new accounts. FuboTV: Made for sports fans, FuboTV has a one-day free trial and includes channels like the SEC network.

Made for sports fans, FuboTV has a one-day free trial and includes channels like the SEC network. DirecTV: Besides its regular satellite TV, DirecTV has a streaming choice with a 5-day free trial allowing for fans to catch multiple college football games during that window.

Network Apps

You can watch live college football right on your phone or tablet through apps, like:

ESPN App

FOX Sports App

Peacock

Live Stream College Football for Free

However, it’s not just traditional TV channels and apps that offer a free live streaming experience. Top sportsbooks are now increasingly offering free streaming services for customers to watch college football games at no charge.

For a comprehensive game-watching experience, especially for those interested in live betting, platforms like BetOnline stand out in effectively catering to both aspects. BetOnline sets itself apart by smoothly combining the world of free live streams with betting options.

Now is the time to join. BetOnline’s generous $1,000 bonus is available for newcomers, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Week 7 games to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Free Live College Football Streaming: Enter the vibrant world of free college football streaming and engage in live betting, all in a singular platform.

Enter the vibrant world of free college football streaming and engage in live betting, all in a singular platform. Huge Bonuses: Access promotions specifically designed for college football fans, enhancing your enjoyment of the game.

Access promotions specifically designed for college football fans, enhancing your enjoyment of the game. Wide Range of Betting Options: From cricket to politics to college football, BetOnline caters to a wide array of interests.

From cricket to politics to college football, BetOnline caters to a wide array of interests. Live Betting: Immerse yourself in the excitement of in-play betting, adapting your strategy as the game unfolds.

Immerse yourself in the excitement of in-play betting, adapting your strategy as the game unfolds. Various Deposit & Withdrawal Methods: From cryptocurrencies to conventional credit cards, BetOnline ensures transactions are straightforward and convenient.

From cryptocurrencies to conventional credit cards, BetOnline ensures transactions are straightforward and convenient. No KYC Obstacles: Bypass tedious verification processes. BetOnline prioritizes your privacy, letting you focus entirely on the game.

Bypass tedious verification processes. BetOnline prioritizes your privacy, letting you focus entirely on the game. Bet on Local Teams: Seize the chance to back your local college teams, an option not always provided by standard sportsbooks.

Seize the chance to back your local college teams, an option not always provided by standard sportsbooks. Ages 18+: BetOnline welcomes enthusiasts who are 18 and above.

BetOnline welcomes enthusiasts who are 18 and above. Reliable Customer Support: Premium customer support is readily available.

Combining BetOnline’s reputable history, its comprehensive offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its steadfast dedication to user experience, the decision is straightforward. Whether you’re a novice bettor or a seasoned expert, BetOnline should be your go-to for free streaming for Week 7 of college football.

College Football Betting Guides 2023