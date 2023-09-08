When it comes to college football, few matchups get the adrenaline pumping like a face-off between two top-tier teams. This week promises to be an exhilarating one as the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide gears up to host the #11 Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa. As football fans across the nation eagerly await this clash of titans, we understand the need to catch every moment without breaking the bank. If you’re keen on enjoying the game without the hefty subscription fee, here’s your guide on how to watch Alabama Football with a live stream, for free.



Fresh off a staggering 56-7 win against MTSU, Alabama’s season is off to a fast start. With every snap, every play, and every touchdown, it’s evident that the Tide has found its rhythm on both offense and defense.

The buzz around Tuscaloosa is electric, especially as quarterback Jalen Milroe steps up, proving that the legacy of Bryce Young is in competent hands. As kickoff approaches, get ready to experience every electrifying college football moment. Dive into our guide below to watch Alabama Football take on Texas for free this Saturday.

In a rematch of last year’s epic encounter against the Longhorns, Alabama will be hoping for a more comfortable victory. Last season’s nail-biter between the two teams came down to a last-gasp field goal, and while neutrals will be hoping for more of the same, Crimson Tide fans will want to be able to breathe a little bit easier and keep their blood pressure down.

Sportsbooks, however, are expecting another close game between the two. The Tide are favored by 7 according to BetOnline, with a total of 53.5.

The kick-off for Alabama vs. Texas is at 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Texas +7 -103 Over 53.5 -110 Alabama -7 -117 Under 53.5 -110

How to Watch Alabama Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ESPN.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ESPN. DirecTV isn’t far behind, giving football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.

isn’t far behind, giving football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ESPN.

However, if you're someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to prominent college football games can be a tempting option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Alabama Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top college football games each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline's $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Alabama to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Live College Football Streaming: Experience the thrill of the game in real-time, making every touchdown and tackle all the more intense.

Experience the thrill of the game in real-time, making every touchdown and tackle all the more intense. Epic Bonuses: Get more than just your typical welcome bonus – discover a treasure trove of perks awaiting every committed player.

Get more than just your typical welcome bonus – discover a treasure trove of perks awaiting every committed player. Variety of Sports: Delve into a wide-ranging spectrum of sports, ensuring there’s always an event to pique your interest.

Delve into a wide-ranging spectrum of sports, ensuring there’s always an event to pique your interest. Live Betting: Engage in dynamic wagers as the action unfolds, keeping you on the edge of your seat.

Engage in dynamic wagers as the action unfolds, keeping you on the edge of your seat. Flexible Payment Options: Seamless and diverse, their transaction methods cater to the modern bettor’s needs, be it cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, or traditional methods like VISA and Mastercard.

Seamless and diverse, their transaction methods cater to the modern bettor’s needs, be it cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, or traditional methods like VISA and Mastercard. No KYC Hurdles: Bet confidently, knowing your personal details remain untouched and secure.

Bet confidently, knowing your personal details remain untouched and secure. Bet on Local Teams: Celebrate hometown pride by placing your stakes on your favorite in-state teams.

Celebrate hometown pride by placing your stakes on your favorite in-state teams. Age-Friendly: Embracing a broader demographic, BetOnline respects the passion of younger enthusiasts, allowing those 18 and up to join the action.

Embracing a broader demographic, BetOnline respects the passion of younger enthusiasts, allowing those 18 and up to join the action. Excellent Customer Service: Navigate your betting journey with a support team that prioritizes your needs and concerns.

When you combine BetOnline's rich history, its robust offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you're a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season, especially if you are after somewhere to watch Alabama for free.

