Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
In the world of college football, the stakes are always high. Just last week, we witnessed a stunning game where Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a devastating loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa. Now sitting at the 10th spot, Alabama is gearing up for another showdown, this time against South Florida. The Crimson Tide are determined to get back on track, and this week’s matchup is expected to see them return to their winning form. If you’re looking to catch this comeback without the hefty subscription fee, here’s your guide on how to watch Alabama Football with a live stream, for free.

  • 🏈 Event: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Florida Bulls
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 16th, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 pm
  • 📺 TV: ABC
  • 🎲 Odds: Alabama -33.5 -110 / O/U 61.5 -110

Reeling from a surprise defeat at the hands of Texas last week, Alabama’s season has hit an early roadblock. Despite their 1-1 start, the spirit in Tuscaloosa remains undeterred.

There’s a resolute energy surrounding the team, and with quarterback Jalen Milroe at the forefront, hopes remain high. As they prepare to face South Florida in Week 3, Alabama is determined to recalibrate and get their season back on the right trajectory.

For those eager to witness the Tide’s pursuit of redemption, dive into our guide below to watch Alabama Football’s clash against South Florida for free this Saturday.

Alabama will be looking to bounce back this week as they travel to take on the Bulls of South Florida. They need a more or less perfect season from here on to get back into College Football Playoff contention.

Sportsbooks are expecting Alabama to run away with this one. The Tide are favored by 33.5 according to BetOnline, with a total of 61.5.

The kick-off for Alabama vs. South Florida is at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ABC.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Alabama -33.5 -110 Over 61.5 -110
USF +33.5 -110 Under 61.5 -110

How to Watch Alabama Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.
  • DirecTV isn’t far behind, giving football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC and the SEC Network.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to prominent college football games can be a tempting option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Alabama Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top college football games including Alabama games each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Alabama to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: Experience the thrill of the game in real-time, making every college football game all the more intense.
  • Epic Bonuses: Get more than just your typical welcome bonus – discover a treasure trove of bonuses and incentives awaiting every committed player.
  • Variety of Sports: Delve into a wide-ranging spectrum of sports, ensuring there’s always an event to pique your interest. Whether it’s college football or cricket, BetOnline has you covered.
  • Live Betting: Engage in dynamic wagers as the action unfolds, keeping you on the edge of your seat.
  • Flexible Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Seamless and diverse, their transaction methods cater to the modern bettor’s needs, be it cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, or traditional methods like VISA and Mastercard.
  • No KYC Verification: Bet confidently, knowing your personal details remain untouched and secure.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Celebrate hometown pride by placing your stakes on your favorite in-state teams, not available at traditional sportsbooks.
  • Age-Friendly: BetOnline respects the passion of younger enthusiasts, allowing those 18 and up to join the action.
  • Excellent Customer Service: Navigate your betting journey with a support team that prioritizes your needs and concerns.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its variety of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season, especially if you are after somewhere to watch Alabama football for free.

Visit BetOnline

