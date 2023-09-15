In the world of college football, the stakes are always high. Just last week, we witnessed a stunning game where Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a devastating loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa. Now sitting at the 10th spot, Alabama is gearing up for another showdown, this time against South Florida. The Crimson Tide are determined to get back on track, and this week’s matchup is expected to see them return to their winning form. If you’re looking to catch this comeback without the hefty subscription fee, here’s your guide on how to watch Alabama Football with a live stream, for free.

🏈 Event: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Florida Bulls

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Florida Bulls 📅 Date: Saturday, September 16th, 2023

Saturday, September 16th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm

3:30 pm 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Alabama -33.5 -110 / O/U 61.5 -110

Reeling from a surprise defeat at the hands of Texas last week, Alabama’s season has hit an early roadblock. Despite their 1-1 start, the spirit in Tuscaloosa remains undeterred.

There’s a resolute energy surrounding the team, and with quarterback Jalen Milroe at the forefront, hopes remain high. As they prepare to face South Florida in Week 3, Alabama is determined to recalibrate and get their season back on the right trajectory.

For those eager to witness the Tide’s pursuit of redemption, dive into our guide below to watch Alabama Football’s clash against South Florida for free this Saturday.

Alabama will be looking to bounce back this week as they travel to take on the Bulls of South Florida. They need a more or less perfect season from here on to get back into College Football Playoff contention.

Sportsbooks are expecting Alabama to run away with this one. The Tide are favored by 33.5 according to BetOnline, with a total of 61.5.

The kick-off for Alabama vs. South Florida is at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ABC.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Alabama -33.5 -110 Over 61.5 -110 USF +33.5 -110 Under 61.5 -110

How to Watch Alabama Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the ABC. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ABC. DirecTV isn’t far behind, giving football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.

isn’t far behind, giving football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ABC and the SEC Network.

