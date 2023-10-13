College Football

How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7

David Evans
The Alabama Crimson Tide is on a hot streak as they head into Week 7 of the college football season. With a 5-1 record, they are unbeaten in four games, and this week the Arkansas Razorbacks visit Tuscaloosa. If you’re looking to catch this must-see SEC contest in Week 7, here’s your guide on how to watch Alabama Football with a live stream, for free.

  • 🏈 Event: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 pm
  • 📺 TV: ESPN
  • 🎲 Odds: Alabama -19.5 -110 / O/U 46.5 -110

Alabama is on a hot streak and they look to continue their winning ways in Week 7 as Arkansas comes to Tuscaloosa. Now with a 5-1 record, the Tide are ranked 11th in the nation. They likely need to win out from here to have any chance of getting into CFP contention. And that starts again on Saturday against Arkansas.

For those eager to witness the Tide’s pursuit of the College Football Playoffs, dive into our guide below to watch Alabama Football’s clash against Arkansas for free this Saturday.

Alabama needs to keep their streak rolling against the Razorbacks, and they are huge favorites to do so. They need a more or less perfect season from here on to get back into College Football Playoff contention.

Sportsbooks are expecting Alabama to win this game against Arkansas convincingly. The Tide are favored by 19.5 according to BetOnline, with a total of 46.5.

The kick-off for Alabama vs. Arkansas is at 12:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Alabama -19.5 -110 Over 46.5 -110 How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Arkansas +19.5 -110 Under 46.5 -110 How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7

How to Watch Alabama Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ESPN.
  • DirecTV isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ESPN and the SEC Network.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is another option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Alabama Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top college football games including Alabama games each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into college football and place your bets on Alabama vs. Texas A&M to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: Watch college football games on a live stream for free, including Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 7.
  • Huge Bonuses: Unlock a wealth of welcoming bonuses and incentives.
  • Variety of Sports: From college football to cricket, explore a vast betting landscape with BetOnline.
  • Live Betting: Bet in real time, amplifying the game-day thrill.
  • Numerous Deposit and Withdrawal Options: Navigate easily through various modern and traditional transaction methods, including VISA and Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
  • No KYC Hassles: Bet with ease, with your personal details securely protected.
  • Local Team Betting: Support and bet on your local in-state teams, sometimes unavailable at traditional sportsbooks.
  • 18+ Welcome: Opening doors to enthusiasts aged 18 and upwards.
  • First-Class Customer Support: Experience streamlined betting with responsive customer assistance.

With all this in mind, BetOnline emerges as a compelling platform for both novice gamblers and experienced bettors alike, presenting an especially appealing option for those looking to stream Alabama football for free.

Alabama Crimson Tide College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
