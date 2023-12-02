Monday Night Football heads to Duval in Week 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). Find out how to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 13: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Bengals vs. Jaguars

📅 Date : Monday – Dec. 4, 2023

: Monday – Dec. 4, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida

: EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN

Bengals vs. Jaguars – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Jaguars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be on the call. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

ABC and ESPN can be found in a cable package. However, streaming TV services like YouTube TV and FuboTV provide customers with an alternative to cable at an affordable price. Both services offer free trials.

Monday Night Football – Bengals vs. Jaguars Odds

The Jaguars are 8.5-point favorites heading into Monday night’s matchup.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will start again for the injured Joe Burrow, who is out for the season with a hand injury.

