How to Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Monday Night Football heads to Duval in Week 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). Find out how to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 13: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Bengals vs. Jaguars
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 4, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bengals vs. Jaguars – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) hypes up the crowd before the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Jaguars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be on the call. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

ABC and ESPN can be found in a cable package. However, streaming TV services like YouTube TV and FuboTV provide customers with an alternative to cable at an affordable price. Both services offer free trials.

To receive a free live stream of the game, place a bet through Jazz Sports. New Jazz Sports customers will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit. Use code Jazz100.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on Bengals vs. Jaguars
  4. Stream Bengals vs. Jaguars for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Bengals vs. Jaguars Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (45) celebrates a tackle made by linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Jaguars are 8.5-point favorites heading into Monday night’s matchup.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will start again for the injured Joe Burrow, who is out for the season with a hand injury.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +315 -395 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +8.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bengals Jaguars NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top