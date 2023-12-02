Monday Night Football heads to Duval in Week 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). Find out how to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.
How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 13: Date, Time, & TV Channel
🚨 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐊 🚨@FLBlue | #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/WsAEETBmji
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 29, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Bengals vs. Jaguars
- 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 4, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Florida
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
Bengals vs. Jaguars – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Jaguars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be on the call. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.
ABC and ESPN can be found in a cable package. However, streaming TV services like YouTube TV and FuboTV provide customers with an alternative to cable at an affordable price. Both services offer free trials.
To receive a free live stream of the game, place a bet through Jazz Sports.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
- Place a bet on Bengals vs. Jaguars
- Stream Bengals vs. Jaguars for free
Monday Night Football – Bengals vs. Jaguars OddsThe Jaguars are 8.5-point favorites heading into Monday night’s matchup.
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will start again for the injured Joe Burrow, who is out for the season with a hand injury.
View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+315
|-395
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|+8.5 (-110)
|-8.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.